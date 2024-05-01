FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Parvesh Verma hits out at AAP over Kirari drainage, says projects to end waterlogging in a year

‘Not a great power’: Zelenskyy launches fiery attack on Europe over US reliance, Greenland and global inaction in Davos

Oscars 2026 nominations full list: Sinners breaks Oscar Record with 16 nods; Timothée Chalamet makes history as youngest three-time Best Actor nominee

Smriti Mandhana’s ex‑fiancé Palaash Muchhal in trouble? Rs 40 lakh cheating complaint filed against composer; here's all you need to know

Vande Bharat Sleeper food menu row: TMC slams Centre over 'no non-veg meal', alleges Bengalis pushed to submission

U19 World Cup: Pakistan accused of manipulation as slow chase alters NRR, Zimbabwe qualify over Scotland

Yuvraj Mehta’s final moments caught on video: Torchlight plea for help goes unanswered

ICEBREAKER: The 300km sniper turning rescue helicopters into warships

RCB sale nears reality as Adar Poonawalla confirms interest with 'strong and competitive bid'

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs New Zealand match live on TV, online?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Parvesh Verma hits out at AAP over Kirari drainage, says projects to end waterlogging in a year

Parvesh Verma hits out at AAP over Kirari drainage, says projects to end waterlo

‘Not a great power’: Zelenskyy launches fiery attack on Europe over US reliance, Greenland and global inaction in Davos

‘Not a great power’: Zelenskyy launches fiery attack on Europe over US reliance

Oscars 2026 nominations full list: Sinners breaks Oscar Record with 16 nods; Timothée Chalamet makes history as youngest three-time Best Actor nominee

Oscars 2026 nominations full list: Sinners breaks Oscar Record with 16 nods; Tim

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records

From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered

Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000 to $1.5 million, showcasing unmatched luxury

Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000

From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes that will brighten your Basant Panchami 2026 celebrations

From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes

HomeIndia

INDIA

Parvesh Verma hits out at AAP over Kirari drainage, says projects to end waterlogging in a year

Delhi's Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Parvesh Verma lashed out at the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over the issue of drainage system in Kirari Assembly constituency and promised that BJP would complete the project within a year.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jan 23, 2026, 12:39 AM IST

Parvesh Verma hits out at AAP over Kirari drainage, says projects to end waterlogging in a year
Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Delhi's Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Parvesh Verma on Thursday lashed out at the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for ignoring the major issue of drainage system in Kirari Assembly constituency as it could not complete the projects and promised that the region would not have to face waterlogging as the issue would be resolbed within a year. 

His criticism is based on the videos which recently surfaced on social media showing some areas of Kirari, including Sharma Colony, flooded with sewer-contaminated water. 

“The waterlogging problem in Kirari is not new. The previous AAP government failed to resolve it. Some projects were started but never completed. Now the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Public Works Department (PWD) and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) are all working on separate drainage projects and the issue will be resolved within one year,” Verma said. 

The minister accused the previous government of lacking an extensive approach to the issue. He accused the MLAs of the previous AAP government of corruption and claimed that they took commissions. “Nearly 10 lakh people suffered, but there was no comprehensive solution,” he added.  

Reasoning the current condition, Verma explained that the flooding was due to Kirari’s low-lying terrain that makes it easy for water to get accumulated, further saying that the DJB will finish sewer-laying work in 114 colonies of the region, including Mubarakpur Dabas, by mid-2026. “The previous government started sewer-laying projects without planning for proper outflow. We are now constructing a 25 MGD Rohini sewage treatment plant to treat sewage from Kirari at a cost of Rs 400 crore,” the minister said.  

He added that the DDA is working on the Kirari-Rithala drain. Simultaneously, the Irrigation and Flood Control department is constructing a 4.5-kilometre trunk drain to divert excess water from the constituency at an estimated cost of Rs 220 crore.  

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Parvesh Verma hits out at AAP over Kirari drainage, says projects to end waterlogging in a year
Parvesh Verma hits out at AAP over Kirari drainage, says projects to end waterlo
‘Not a great power’: Zelenskyy launches fiery attack on Europe over US reliance, Greenland and global inaction in Davos
‘Not a great power’: Zelenskyy launches fiery attack on Europe over US reliance
Oscars 2026 nominations full list: Sinners breaks Oscar Record with 16 nods; Timothée Chalamet makes history as youngest three-time Best Actor nominee
Oscars 2026 nominations full list: Sinners breaks Oscar Record with 16 nods; Tim
Smriti Mandhana’s ex‑fiancé Palaash Muchhal in trouble? Rs 40 lakh cheating complaint filed against composer; here's all you need to know
Palaash Muchhal faces Rs 40 lakh cheating complaint in Sangli
Vande Bharat Sleeper food menu row: TMC slams Centre over 'no non-veg meal', alleges Bengalis pushed to submission
Vande Bharat Sleeper food menu row: TMC slams Centre over 'no non-veg meal'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered
Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000 to $1.5 million, showcasing unmatched luxury
Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000
From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes that will brighten your Basant Panchami 2026 celebrations
From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters are based on these real-life heroes from 1971 Indo-Pak war
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters
2026 is the new 2016: From Priyanka Chopra to Tamannaah Bhatia and other celebs join viral throwback trend
2026 is the new 2016: From Priyanka Chopra to Tamannaah Bhatia and other celebs
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement