Parvesh Verma hits out at AAP over Kirari drainage, says projects to end waterlogging in a year

Delhi's Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Parvesh Verma on Thursday lashed out at the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for ignoring the major issue of drainage system in Kirari Assembly constituency as it could not complete the projects and promised that the region would not have to face waterlogging as the issue would be resolbed within a year.

His criticism is based on the videos which recently surfaced on social media showing some areas of Kirari, including Sharma Colony, flooded with sewer-contaminated water.

“The waterlogging problem in Kirari is not new. The previous AAP government failed to resolve it. Some projects were started but never completed. Now the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Public Works Department (PWD) and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) are all working on separate drainage projects and the issue will be resolved within one year,” Verma said.

The minister accused the previous government of lacking an extensive approach to the issue. He accused the MLAs of the previous AAP government of corruption and claimed that they took commissions. “Nearly 10 lakh people suffered, but there was no comprehensive solution,” he added.

Reasoning the current condition, Verma explained that the flooding was due to Kirari’s low-lying terrain that makes it easy for water to get accumulated, further saying that the DJB will finish sewer-laying work in 114 colonies of the region, including Mubarakpur Dabas, by mid-2026. “The previous government started sewer-laying projects without planning for proper outflow. We are now constructing a 25 MGD Rohini sewage treatment plant to treat sewage from Kirari at a cost of Rs 400 crore,” the minister said.

He added that the DDA is working on the Kirari-Rithala drain. Simultaneously, the Irrigation and Flood Control department is constructing a 4.5-kilometre trunk drain to divert excess water from the constituency at an estimated cost of Rs 220 crore.