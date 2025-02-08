With BJP’s victory appearing likely, several names are emerging as potential Chief Minister candidates

The early trends of the Delhi Assembly elections indicate a strong lead for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). As of 10 AM, BJP is ahead in over 40 out of 70 seats, crossing the majority mark. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is leading in over 20 seats, while Congress is ahead in just one constituency. If these trends continue, BJP is set to form the next government in Delhi.

Possible Chief Minister Candidates

Parvesh Verma – Son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma, he is contesting from the New Delhi seat against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. His political experience and family legacy make him a key contender.

Dushyant Gautam – The BJP’s national general secretary and a prominent Dalit leader, Gautam is contesting from Karol Bagh against AAP’s Vishesh Ravi. He has strong grassroots support in Delhi.

Harish Khurana – Another candidate with a political legacy, Khurana is the son of former Delhi Chief Minister Madan Lal Khurana. He is running from Moti Nagar.

Voting Count Underway

Vote counting began on Saturday morning at 19 centers across Delhi under tight security. Several candidates visited temples to seek blessings. BJP’s Parvesh Verma visited a Hanuman temple and expressed confidence in forming the government.

Meanwhile, AAP’s Kalkaji candidate Atishi called the election “a battle between good and evil” and expressed hope that voters would support Arvind Kejriwal’s governance model.