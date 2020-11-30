'Party won't give ticket to a Muslim': Karnataka BJP minister's controversial statement

In a controversial statement, Karnataka Minister and BJP leader KS Eshwarappa has stated that the party ticket might be given to Hindu candidates from any community but not to a Muslim.

"We might give the party ticket to any community among Hindus. Whoever we might give it to -- maybe Lingayats, Kurubas, Vokkaligas, or Brahmins but definitely, it will not be given to Muslims," Eshwarappa told media on Sunday.

Eshwarappa is a Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister.

By-elections are to be held for the Belgavi Lok Sabha seat in Karnataka. In such a situation, he said that Belagavi is the centre of Hindutva and the ticket will be given to any of its supporters only.

Notably, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party had won the recently-held by-elections for assembly seats. In Bangalore, RR Nagar and Tumkuru in Sira, BJP had emerged as the winner.