'Party will urge Uddhav to set up SIT to investigate Bhima-Koregaon case properly': NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said on Saturday that his party will urge the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate Bhima-Koregaon case.

"We will be asking the Maharashtra Chief Minister to form an SIT to investigate Elgaar Parishad case properly," ANI quoted Pawar as saying.

Earlier, NCP leader Prakash Gajabhiye and Dhananjay Munde had submitted letters to Maharashtra CM demanding the withdrawal of cases in the Bhima Koregaon case.

On December 3, the party also had a meeting with Uddhav Thackeray to mull over this issue. Senior ministers of the party like Jayant Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal along with Prakash Gajabhiye were reportedly present in the meeting with the Chief Minister.

In the meeting, Uddhav expressed his desire to withdraw "wrongful" cases registered against certain individuals in the Bhima-Koregaon violence that broke out last year. However, in the meeting, the Chief Minister has made it clear that offences of serious nature which include cases of people charged with sedition and having links to Maoist organisations will not be withdrawn.

On January 1, 2018, violence erupted at an event to mark 100 years of the Bhima-Koregaon battle, leaving one dead and several injured, including 10 policemen.

The police had filed 58 cases against 162 people during a state-wide shutdown in January following clashes in Bhima-Koregaon.

Noted activists Sudha Bharadwaj, Gautam Navlakha, Arun Ferreira and Vernon Gonsalves were among those arrested for their alleged involvement in the violence.

They are also accused of having links with banned Naxal groups. Their pleas for bail have been rejected by courts including the Bombay High Court.