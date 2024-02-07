'Party's thoughts have become outdated': PM Modi attacks Congress in Rajya Sabha

Congress ceased large chunks of country's land to enemy but is now giving sermons to us on internal security, PM Modi said.

Attacking Congress in Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said party's thoughts have become outdated. Replying to Motion of Thanks on President's address in upper house of Parliament, PM Modi also accused Congress of creating narratives to divide country, saying party is now trying to create north-south divide.

Here are top quotes from PM Modi's speech:

Congress was aware of problems facing country, it did nothing to resolve them: PM Modi

Congress does not have guarantee of its leaders and policies but is questioning Modi's guarantees: PM Modi

"I could not say it that day but I express my special gratitude to Kharge ji. I was listening to him with great attention and enjoyment that day. The lack of entertainment that we were missing in the Lok Sabha was fulfilled by him...": PM Modi on Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

PM Modi says Congress remained inspired by the British and continued symbols of slavery for decades.

Congress gave such narratives that those following Indian traditions were looked down upon: PM Modi in RS