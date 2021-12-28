Party flag falls as Sonia Gandhi tries to unfurl it on 137th Congress Foundation Day

On the 137th foundation day of the party on Tuesday, the Congress party flag fell from the post while Sonia Gandhi tried to unfurl it at AICC headquarters in New Delhi. Soon after Sonia Gandhi along with party treasurer Pawan Bansal and AICC general secretary KC Venugopal were seen holding the party tricolour in their hand and also displayed it briefly.

In a video shared on social media, a Congress worker was later seen climbing up the flagpole to string the party flag. Senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Mallikarjun Kharge were among those present during the occasion of the Foundation Day at the party headquarters.

The video shared on Twitter showed president of the Indian National Congress, Sonia Gandhi pulling the flag to unfurl it as a party member assisted her. As hundreds of workers watched, the flag fell into Sonia Gandhi's hands. Party members later replaced the flag pole and the flag was hoisted again followed by the function.

In a video message shared on Twitter, Sonia Gandhi asked members of the grand old party to rededicate themselves to the principles of the organisation as Congress is gearing up anew for 2024 Lok Sabha elections and hopes to build momentum by performing well in the coming assembly polls to be held in five states including Uttar Pradesh.