Parts of Mumbai could disappear in next 30 years due to rising sea levels: Report

The rapid climate change is threatening some of the most spectacular cities across the world. The financial capital of India, Mumbai is at the highest risk of submerging underwater.

Mumbai could become inhabitable in the coming years because of floods and rising seas due to the changing climate conditions in the world.

According to new research has found that rising seas could affect three times more population by 2050 than it was previously thought, and Mumbai is at the risk of being ''wiped out''.

As per the journal, ''Nature Communications'' published by Climate Central, a science organization based in New Jersey, Mumbai's historic downtown core is particularly vulnerable and is at risk of being wiped out.

A report in The New York Times said that the authors have developed "a more accurate way of calculating land elevation based on satellite readings, a standard way of estimating the effects of sea-level rise over large areas, and found that the previous numbers were far too optimistic."

According to the new research, some 150 million people are now living on land that will be below the high-tide line by mid-century.

The projections done by the researchers don't account for future population growth or land lost to coastal erosion.

(Inputs from ANI)