Parts of Gurugram to face water supply shortage on THESE days- Check sectors, areas here

Water shortage is not something which is uncommon in a place like India, but more developed cities like Gurugram have not faced this situation very often. The citizens of Gurugram should brace themselves for a few days as the water supply will be taking a hit soon.

Some areas of Gurugram, Haryana, are likely to face a shortage of water for a few days this week, as a major water supply and treatment plant will be shut down for a couple of days. This might lead to a water shortage in some of the areas.

As per media reports, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) said that the Water Treatment Plant, Chandu Budhera, towards Boosting Station Sector 51 in Gurugram is likely to be closed and so, some areas of the city will take a water supply hit on October 27 and 28.

The notice issued by GDMA states, “During the shutdown period water supply to Village Chandu, Village Budhera, Village Dhankot, Sector- 37-C & 37-D, Village Gadoli, Air Force Station, Central Park, Sector- 51 Boosting Station, Sectors 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49, 50, 51, 52, 53, 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59, 60, 61, 62, 63, 64, 65, 66, 67, 68, 69, 70, 71, 72, 73, 74, DLF- Phase- V and DLF Phase- I (D) will remain suspended.”

The notice, which was issued by GDMA on October 22, further stated that the work involves shifting a pipeline due to a construction project in Basai village, and will be carried out by Infra 1 Division of the GMDA, due to which the water supply will be shut down.

The closure of the water supply will extend up to 36 hours in Gurugram, starting from 12 am on October 27 to 12 am on October 28, as per media reports. Thus, people have been recommended to stock up on water and ration their supply throughout October 26, 27, and 28, till the supply comes back to normal.