Parts of Bengaluru to face power cuts today: Check list of affected areas

Parts of Bengaluru to face power cuts today (file photo)

Several areas in Bengaluru will face power outages on Thursday, September 22 in view of maintenance and repair work carried out by Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KTPCL) across the city. According to reports, power disruptions will occur between 10 am and 4 pm.

Areas affected on Thursday:

Areas such as 66/11 kilovolts (KV) substations in Allimaranahalli and surrounding villages, Kandagallu, Kodihalli, Goniwada, Shyagale and surrounding villages, 11 KV Belavnnurru and JHP-2 and IP feeders, Maddihalli, Halagaladdi, P D Kote, Khandenahally, Hosakerepd Kote, Khandenahally, Hosakere, Maddihalli, Halagaladdi, Hosakere, Khandenahlli Palyamaddihalli and Halagaladdi will face power disruptions.

READ | Operate with 50 per cent aircraft, restrictions to remain as "abundant caution", DGCA tells SpiceJet