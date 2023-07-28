Headlines

Muharram 2023: Delhi Police issued traffic advisory ahead of procession

Apple iPhone 13 available at Rs 21,399 on Flipkart after Rs Rs 48,501 discount, check details

Nita Ambani-led NMACC set to bring iconic Broadway musical 'West Side Story' to Mumbai, check date, ticket prices

Meet Larry Fink, Mukesh Ambani's future partner in Rs 1.66 lakh crore firm who founded 9.43 trillion-dollar company

Viral video: Girl's attention-grabbing dance in crowded train makes internet furious

'Parties who used to hate each other are now...’: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on I.N.D.I.A alliance

The leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "disrespecting" the Parliament.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 09:35 AM IST

Hitting out at the opposition's I.N.D.IA. alliance, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that parties "who used to hate each other" are now coming together "like a family."

"Under the leadership of PM Modi, the country is touching new heights of development. The ideology of the Bharatiya Janata Party is based on Jan Seva (service of people), Jan Kalyan (upliftment of people), and Careeb Kalyan (upliftment of the poor). Opposition is upset and that's why those parties who used to hate each other and couldn't face each other, are now coming together like a family," he said while speaking to reporters here on Thursday.

He said the people of the country have faith in PM Modi and the BJP.

"I am surprised that the ideology which was rejected by the people of India several times is being touted again and again by the opposition", said Scidia hitting out at the opposition.
Further, the Union Minister said, "I am confident that the country will elect the BJP again" in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The statement came following the I.N.D.I.A. alliance's protest in the parliament on Thursday. Opposition MPs of the alliance arrived at the Parliament wearing black clothes as a mark of protest against the Manipur violence. They have been insisting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi make a statement on Manipur violence.

However, the Government has accused the Opposition of disrupting the proceedings of both houses of the Parliament and reiterated that it is ready to hold a discussion on the issue.

Meanwhile, the leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "disrespecting" the Parliament with his absence from the House and instead making political speeches in poll-bound Rajasthan.

Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament, Kharge said, "The House is functioning. We are demanding that the Prime Minister come there (Parliament) and make a statement. But he is giving political speeches and campaigning in Rajasthan. When he can go there, can't he come to the House for half an hour and make a statement?".

Notably, PM Modi on Thursday inaugurated various development projects worth crores in poll-bound Rajasthan.

