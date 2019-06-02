Parties slam ‘Hyderabad terror-safe’ remark

Telangana’s ruling TRS on Saturday said that calling Hyderabad a terror-safe zone sends out a wrong message.

“The statements given by the newly appointed Minister of State for Home, G Kishan Reddy, categorizing Hyderabad as a safe zone for terror sends a very wrong signal to investors and businesses which are planning to invest in the state,” TRS leader Abid Rasool Khan told a news agency.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi Saturday said such remarks will hurt the city’s image.

“He (Reddy) did not even take charge of his post, but makes such... comments. I am asking him, and his ministry tell people of Hyderabad how many written advisories NIA, IB and RAW gave in the last five years that Hyderabad is becoming a den for terror,” Owaisi told reporters.

It is lamentable that such comments are made although peace prevails in Hyderabad for the last five years, said the AIMIM chief, who is also the MP from Hyderabad.

Hyderabad is second only after Bengaluru in software exports in the country, Owaisi claimed.

Meanwhile, Kishan Reddy on Saturday looked undeterred over his statement, and said: “There are places in the country where terror activities are on a rise. If an incident takes place in Bengaluru, Bhopal, its roots are traced to Hyderabad. State police, NIA have arrested terrorists in Hyderabad on an interval of every 2-3 months in the past. I did not say anything wrong,” Reddy said.

“Wherever in the county a terrorist incident happens, its roots are in Hyderabad,” Reddy had said adding that people from Myanmar and Bangladesh were staying in the Old City illegally and the Union Home Ministry will take appropriate action.

Shah Raps MOS

Home Minister Amit Shah has reportedly pulled up his junior minister G Kishan Reddy for his controversial remark on terrorism. However, it is not immediately clear what transpired between Shah and his MoS Reddy.

—With input from Agencies