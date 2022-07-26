Search icon
Parties exist because of democracy and vice-versa: PM invokes Atal Bihari to slam Opposition

Recalling words of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Prime Minister Modi underscored the primacy of the nation over party politics.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 06:41 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing NDA CMs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused the opposition of obstructing development works merely on the ground that they could not accomplish these during their tenure while alleging that they keep their political interests above that of society and the country.

The PM’s sharp remarks come amid the proceedings in both Houses of the Parliament remaining stalled ever since the Monsoon Session began due to protests by the Opposition against inflation. 

"Many times, the opposition parties put some obstacles in the government's work as they could not implement the decisions taken by them when they were in power," Modi said addressing virtually a programme on the 10th death anniversary of former Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha member Harmohan Singh Yadav.

"Now, if they (decisions) are implemented, they oppose it. People of the country don't like it," he added.

Recalling words of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Modi underscored the primacy of the nation over party politics. "Parties exist because of democracy and democracy exists because of the country. Most parties in our country, especially all non-Congress parties, have followed this idea," he said.

"I remember the 1971 India-Pakistan war when all major parties stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the government. When the first nuclear test was conducted by the country, all parties stood firmly with the government," Modi added.

The prime minister said when the country's democracy was crushed during the Emergency, all major parties came together to save the Constitution.
"Chaudhary Harmohan Singh Yadav was also a 'jujharu sainik' (combative soldier) of that struggle. In other words, the interests of our country and that of society are bigger than our ideologies," he stressed.

"However, in recent times, there has been a trend to put ideology and political interests above the interests of the country and that of society," he added.

Drawing attention to the swearing-in of Droupadi Murmu as the country's new President, Modi said, "For the first time after Independence, a woman from tribal society is going to lead the country. "This is a living example of the strength of our democracy and the ideology of 'sarva samaveshi' (touching everyone)," he said.

Born on October 18, 1921, Harmohan Singh Yadav was a towering leader of his community. He remained active in politics for a long time and served in various capacities as an MLC, MLA, member of the Rajya Sabha and the chairman of the Akhil Bhartiya Yadav Mahasabha.

He was also instrumental in establishing many educational institutions in and around Kanpur with the help of his son Sukhram Singh.

The PM attending his death anniversary programme is being seen in political circles as part of the BJP's outreach to numerically strong Yadavs, the core vote bank of the Samajwadi Party led by Akhilesh Yadav.

The veteran leader's grandson Mohit Yadav has already joined the BJP and his father Sukhram Yadav denied renomination by the SP in the upper house. He also met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

