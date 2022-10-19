Partial solar eclipse after Diwali can be witnessed in THESE cities, government releases list

Partial solar eclipse on October 25. (file photo)

A partial solar eclipse will occur after Diwali on Tuesday, October 25. The government has released a city-wise list of timings of the celestial event. In Delhi, it will begin at 4.29 pm, while in Mumbai, it will begin at 4.49 pm. The ending of the eclipse won't be visible in India.

According to the government release, "In India, the eclipse will begin before sunset in the afternoon and will be seen from most places. However, the same cannot be seen from the Andaman & Nicobar Islands and some parts of north-east India (the names of a few of such places are Aizawl, Dibrugarh, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Sibsagar, Silchar, Tamelong etc.)."

What is a solar eclipse?

A solar eclipse occurs on a new moon day when the Moon comes in between the Earth and the Sun and when all three objects are aligned. A partial solar eclipse will occur when the lunar disk covers the solar disk partially.

Partial solar eclipse will be visible from most parts of India

Delhi - 4.29 pm

Mumbai - 4.49 pm

Chennai - 5.14 pm

Bengaluru - 5.12 pm

Chandigarh - 4.23 pm

Jaipur - 4.31 pm

Kolkata - 4.52 pm

Hyderabad - 4.59 pm

Lucknow - 4.36 pm

Jammu - 4.17 pm

Dehradun - 4.26 pm

Bhopal - 4.42 pm

Bhubaneswar - 4.56 pm

Next solar eclipse

The next solar eclipse will be visible from India on August 2, 2027. It will be a total solar eclipse. From all parts of the country, it will be seen as a partial solar eclipse.