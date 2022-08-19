Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

'Partha Chatterjee was cancer for the party, had to be removed': TMC leader against former Bengal minister

Following his arrest, Chief Minister and Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee sacked him from all posts and ousted him from the party.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 07:21 PM IST

'Partha Chatterjee was cancer for the party, had to be removed': TMC leader against former Bengal minister
File Photo

Former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, who was jailed following a series of ED raids in numerous Kolkata locations, was a "cancer" for the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Trinamool Congress leader and the chairman of the New Barrackpore municipality, Prabir Saha, said at a public gathering.

"Partha Chatterjee was cancer (for the party). Hence, he was cut off from the body. Whenever there is cancer, it is taken out of the body,” Saha was heard saying in a now viral video of the address.

“Partha Chatterjee was involved in corrupt activities and so the party cut him off.”

 

The ED arrested Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee after discovering Rs 50 crore in cash and jewelry in Arpita's flats. Chatterjee is accused of being involved in the West Bengal Teacher Recruitment Scam.

Following his arrest, Chief Minister and Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee sacked him from all posts and ousted him from the party.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
‘There is only one goal - finish Kejriwal’: Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on CBI raids
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.