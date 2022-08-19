'Partha Chatterjee was cancer for the party, had to be removed': TMC leader against former Bengal minister

File Photo

Former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, who was jailed following a series of ED raids in numerous Kolkata locations, was a "cancer" for the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Trinamool Congress leader and the chairman of the New Barrackpore municipality, Prabir Saha, said at a public gathering.

"Partha Chatterjee was cancer (for the party). Hence, he was cut off from the body. Whenever there is cancer, it is taken out of the body,” Saha was heard saying in a now viral video of the address.

“Partha Chatterjee was involved in corrupt activities and so the party cut him off.”

The ED arrested Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee after discovering Rs 50 crore in cash and jewelry in Arpita's flats. Chatterjee is accused of being involved in the West Bengal Teacher Recruitment Scam.

Following his arrest, Chief Minister and Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee sacked him from all posts and ousted him from the party.