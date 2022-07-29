Partha Chatterjee says 'victim of conspiracy', sends a message to TMC

Partha Chatterjee with Mamata Banerjee (File)

Beleaguered politician Partha Chatterjee has claimed he is a victim of a conspiracy. The 69-year-old leader, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the school recruitment scam, was taken to an ESI hospital for a medical check when he made the remark.

Chatterjee made the remark in the presence of the media when he was being taken to the hospital. "I am a victim of a conspiracy," he said.

This came a day after his party, the Trinamool Congress, dismissed him from the West Bengal cabinet and the party's primary membership. TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee said he would be reinstated after he clears his name from the scam.

He also sent out a message to the Trinamool Congress as he exited the hospital. he said that only time would tell if the action against him by the party was justified.

Banerjee said on Thursday the Enforcement Directorate had problems with Chatterjee because he was a TMC leader. He said if hypothetically, Chatterjee joins the BJP, he would automatically become a saint.

Chatterjee has been accused of taking kickbacks for appointing candidates to teach and non-teaching jobs when he was the education minister of West Bengal.

The Enforcement Directorate has recovered over Rs 50 crore in cash during raids on Chatterjee's associate Arpita Mukherjee's two flats in Kolkata. The agency has also recovered gold worth crores, including a golden pen.