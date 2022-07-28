Search icon
TMC's doors will open for Partha Chatterjee if proven innocent: Abhishek Banerjee

Partha Chatterjee will remain suspended from TMC till proven innocent, said the part national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 07:11 PM IST

Partha Chatterjee | Photo: PTI

Arrested TMC leader Partha Chatterjee will remain suspended from the party responsibilities till the school recruitment scam investigation is underway, said the party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. Chatterjee has been removed from all party posts today (July 28).

Banerjee also said that the doors of TMC will only open for Chatterjee if he is proven innocent after a meeting was conducted by the party's disciplinary committee. Partha Chatterjee was TMC's secretary general for nearly two decades and was appointed the party's national vice-president earlier this year.

"It has been decided that Partha Chatterjee will be removed from all party posts. He will remain suspended from the party till the investigation is over. We demand that the investigation be completed within a limited time frame.TMC will not support anyone found to be involved in corruption," Banerjee said.

Earlier in the day, Chatterjee was removed as minister from the West Bengal cabinet. The ED arrested Chatterjee on July 23 in connection with its investigation into alleged irregularities in the recruitment drive by School Service Commission (SSC).

The central agency has also arrested Chatterjee's close associate Arpita Mukherjee and seized crores of rupees in cash from her residences in different parts of the city.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read: Partha Chatterjee sacked from Mamata Banerjee's cabinet

