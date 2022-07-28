Search icon
Partha Chatterjee owns luxury flat in Kolkata just to keep his dogs, says BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi

Partha Chatterjee has been removed from all organisational posts in the TMC. His close associate Arpita Mukherjee has been arrested.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 10:21 PM IST

The BJP Thursday slammed the Trinamool Congress over corruption charges against its arrested former leader Partha Chatterjee saying the party which used to raise "Maa, Maati, Manush" slogan now only chants "money, money and money".

BJP leader and Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi told a press conference here that Chatterjee, arrested in a teachers' job scam, "owns a luxury flat in Kolkata just to keep his dogs".

"I want to remind the people of the country that those who used to raise the slogan of Maa, Maati, Manush, (mother, motherland and people) today they are chanting only one word - money, money, money."
The Enforcement Directorate arrested Chatterjee on July 23 in connection with its investigation into alleged irregularities in the recruitment drive by School Service Commission (SSC).

The central agency has also arrested Chatterjee's close associate Arpita Mukherjee, and seized crores of rupees in cash from her residences in different parts of the city.

Chatterjee has been removed from all organisational posts in the TMC and will remain suspended from the party till the time the investigation into the school recruitment scam is completed, senior leader party Abhishek Banerjee said.

Banerjee, who is the party's national general secretary, also said that doors of TMC would be opened for Chatterjee only if he was proven innocent.

"The TMC will not support anyone found involved in corruption. After today's disciplinary committee meeting, it was decided that Partha Chatterjee will be removed from all party posts with immediate effect. He will remain suspended from the party till the investigation is over.

