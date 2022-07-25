Partha Chatterjee made three calls to Mamata between 2:30 am and 9:35 am after ED arrest, all went unanswered: Cops

West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee with CM Mamata Banerjee - File Photo

West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee made three calls to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the school jobs scam on the intervening night of July 22 and 23, but all of them went unanswered, as per official documents quoted by NDTV.

According to Chatterjee’s ‘arrest memo’, the minister chose to call Banerjee when he was asked to call a “relative/friend whom the person taken in custody intends to inform”.

After being arrested at around 1:55 am, Chatterjee made three calls to the Trinamool Congress chief at 2:33 am, 3.37 am and 9.35 am. However, all of them went unanswered.

According to the police, any accused person is allowed a call to a relative or friend to inform them about their arrest.

NDTV further quoted the TMC refuting the police’s claim and said that there was no question of Chatterjee making calls to Banerjee since his phone had already been confiscated by the Enforcement Directorate.

The central probe agency arrested Chatterjee on Saturday as part of their probe into the money trail involved in a teacher recruitment scam at government-sponsored and aided schools.

The arrest came a day after ED raided several locations and claimed to have seized over Rs 20 crore in cash from the residence of Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of Chatterjee. He was later sent to a two-day judicial custody.

A day later, the Calcutta High Court directed the ED to take Chatterjee to AIIMS Bhubaneswar early on Monday by air ambulance. The court also asked for him to be produced virtually after being examined by the hospital today.