SSC scam: Partha Chatterjee's close aide Arpita Mukherjee sent to 1-day ED custody

Arpita was arrested on Sunday after an unaccounted stash of cash was seized from her home.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 06:55 PM IST

Image credit: Twitter

Bankshall Court in Kolkata on Sunday send West Bengal Commerce and Industries Department minister Partha Chatterjee’s close aide Arpita Mukherjee to one day in Enforcement Directorate custody in connection with alleged teachers recruitment scam.

Arpita Mukherjee will be produced before a special court on Monday, reported ANI.

Earlier on Sunday, the TMC demanded a time-bound investigation in the ED case against the Cabinet minister, asserting that the party will not interfere politically if any leader has done anything wrong.

Arpita was arrested on Sunday after an unaccounted  stash of cash was seized from her home.

"A number of other incriminating documents, records, details of dubious companies, electronic devices, foreign currency and gold has also been recovered from the various premises of the persons linked to the scam," ED said.

Partha Chatterjee, who was arrested on Saturday, was sent to Enforcement Directorate's custody for two days. However, he was hospitalised in the evening after he complained of uneasiness.

ED personnel had on Friday carried out raids at various places in West Bengal as part of their probe of the money trail in a teacher recruitment scam at government-sponsored and government-aided schools.

