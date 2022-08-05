Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee sent to 14-day judicial custody in SSC recruitment scam

SSC recruitment scam: Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee have been in ED's remand since their arrest on July 23.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 06:28 PM IST

Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee sent to 14-day judicial custody in SSC recruitment scam
File photo

Former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee have been sent to 14-day judicial custody in the SSC recruitment scam by a special court in Kolkata on Friday.

Special PMLA court judge Jibon Kumar Sadhu granted 14 days' judicial remand of Chatterjee and Mukherjee on a prayer by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The court rejected a bail prayer of the former minister and directed that Chatterjee and Mukherjee be produced again on August 18 when the matter will be heard again.

Chatterjee and Mukherjee have been in ED's remand since their arrest on July 23 in connection with its probe into the money trail in illegal recruitments done by the School Service Commission (SSC) for West Bengal government-sponsored and aided schools.

The ED has claimed that it recovered Rs 49.80 crore in cash, jewellery and gold bars from apartments owned by Mukherjee, besides documents of properties and a company in joint holding.

The duo is facing charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

(With inputs from PTI)

READ | Bengaluru dentist throws mentally challenged daughter from 4th floor for hampering her career: Police

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Pratibha Kanoi, Mommy’s Kitchen founder, opens new cafe in Mumbai
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.