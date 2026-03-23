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Part of building collapses in UP's Prayagraj, 5 dead, 8 injured; PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia

A major mishap took place in UP's Prayagraj when a part of a building collapsed on Monday taking lives of 5 people while 8 people have been injured. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia for both the families of the deceased and those who have been injured.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 23, 2026, 08:23 PM IST

Part of building collapses in UP's Prayagraj, 5 dead, 8 injured; PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia
PM Modi has announced ex-gratia for the bereaved families and those of injured.
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A major mishap took place in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj when a part of a building collapsed on Monday. Reportedly, 5 people died and 8 have been injured till now in the incident. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for injured people . 

PM Modi expresses grief

The incident took place in a cold storage facility in Prayagraj's Phaphamau area. According to Prayagraj DM Manish Kumar Verma, today around eight people were injured and taken to the hospital after a part of the cold storage facility collapsed. PM Modi expressed grief over the incident and prayed for the recovery of the injured.

Expressing his grief, PMO wrote on X, "Deeply saddened by the mishap due to the collapse of a building in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families in this difficult hour. May those injured recover at the earliest. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000: PM."

What happened?

Earlier today, Prayagraj DM Manish Kumar Verma told reporters, "Around 8 people have been taken to the hospital. Relief and rescue work are underway. The situation will become clearer in the next few days as to how many people are injured and how many have escaped safely. We are preparing a list of all of them. A magisterial inquiry will be conducted to investigate this."

"The people from Bihar work here. The incident happened about 2 PM, I have taken out a few people (out of the rubble), taken out 5 dead bodies myself. The wall had collapsed. Loading, unloading was happening, and the person was sitting and eating food when the wall collapsed. It was a potato facility, everything is finished", said one of the witnesses at the site of the incident.

Chief Fire Officer Chandra Mohan Sharma also said that after the incident there was a heavy presence of Ammonia gas in the area. The officials had rescued atleast 10 people from the rubble, with all of them transported to the hospital for treatment. The incident happened around 2 PM, the cold storage wall had collapsed....as soon as I reached the place, there was a lot of ammonia gas present which is used in cold storage. Because of that we started rescue, along with the fumes being kept under control. Till now rescue efforts are ongoing. Atleast 10 were taken out of the rubble, and all of them have been taken to the hospital," said the chief fire officer.

Further details on the incident are awaited. 



(Inputs from ANI)

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