Parliamentary Standing Committee: Congress to get 3 chairs in Lok Sabha, 1 in Rajya Sabha, will include…

This is after months of bargaining; this is due to the Congress’s better bargaining power in the current Lok Sabha

The Congress party has managed to secure the chairmanship of three of the Parliamentary Standing Committees in the Lok Sabha and one in the Rajya Sabha. This is a big win for the Congress in the current political set up between the government and the Opposition.

According to sources, the Congress will chair the Standing Committees on External Affairs, Agriculture and Rural Development in the Lok Sabha; and the Standing Committee on Education in the Rajya Sabha. This is after months of bargaining and due to the Congress’s better bargaining power in the current Lok Sabha, where it has improved its strength to 99 from 53 in the previous Lok Sabha.

The Congress had at first demanded the control over five committees, four in the Lok Sabha and one in the Rajya Sabha, intending to get the Committee on Home Affairs. However, the government dismissed this request, and provided other committees for it instead. However, the other Opposition parties such as the Samajwadi Party, DMK, and AITC are also likely to get one chair each in these important committees, which would add more colours to the Opposition parties representation.

The major players in the negotiations were the Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal for the government side. Deputy Leader Gaurav Gogoi headed the Congress and party whips Kodikunnil Suresh and Jairam Ramesh.

The formation of these committees is significant since they are responsible for analysing bills and monitoring government operations. The concerns were raised over the delays in their constitution and the democratic process and the quality of legislative work. As pointed out by All India Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien in his recent letter to the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha.



In the previous Lok Sabha, the Congress was in a position to chair only one of the committee. The current allocation is therefore a shift of power, as the congress and its allies want to dictate power in the parliament.

These committee appointments will therefore be of interest in the future as they determine the direction of the political system, especially on how legislation will be overseeing the executive arm in the subsequent sessions. It is believed that the reconstitution of these committees will be concluded shortly that will lead to a more active and effective parliamentary process.