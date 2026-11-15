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Parliament Winter Session likely in December: Women's Reservation Bill, SIR row in focus

Parliament's Winter Session is likely in December, with the Modi government pushing the Women's Reservation Bill amid a numbers challenge and opposition protests over SIR.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Nov 15, 2026, 06:37 PM IST

Parliament Winter Session likely in December: Women's Reservation Bill, SIR row in focus
Parliament Winter Session likely in December: Women's Reservation Bill, SIR row in focus
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The upcoming Winter Session of Parliament is likely to begin in the first week of December, with the government reportedly preparing to prioritise a constitutional amendment bill aimed at advancing women's reservation. The proposed legislation is expected to be a key focus of the session, which could unfold amid growing political tensions over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Government Plans Push For Women's Reservation Bill

According to sources, the government intends to push the bill, which seeks to expand the strength of the Lok Sabha through delimitation and facilitate 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state legislative assemblies, potentially ahead of the 2029 general elections. The first week of December has emerged as the likely window for the session, with senior government functionaries discussing possible dates.

However, securing the numbers to pass the legislation could prove challenging for the Centre. A Constitution amendment bill requires a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha. If all 540 sitting members participate in the vote, the government would need at least 361 votes.

With three vacancies in the 543-member House, its effective strength currently stands at 540. The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), with 320 MPs, will therefore need support from opposition parties to meet the required threshold.

The proposed legislation is also expected to face political resistance over the SIR exercise. Opposition parties are likely to raise the issue during the session, with demands for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar adding to the confrontation.

A ruling alliance MP said that holding a debate and voting on a constitutional amendment bill would depend on the House functioning in an orderly manner.

Despite the numerical challenge, a senior government functionary expressed confidence that the bill would clear Parliament with a margin of 15 to 18 votes.

Why Has The Unprorogued Monsoon Session Become Significant?

Meanwhile, the government's decision not to formally prorogue the Monsoon Session has added another dimension to the parliamentary schedule.

The session, which was adjourned sine die on August 13, has remained unprorogued for an extended period, fuelling speculation about the possibility of an extended sitting or a special parliamentary meeting to take up the proposed constitutional amendment.

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