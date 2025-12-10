Parliament Winter Session Day 8 LIVE Updates: Election commission's Special Intensive Reforms set to be discussed in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha

The Lok Sabha is set to continue discussions on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise initiated by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Senior Congress MP Manish Tewari opened the debate on Tuesday, December 9, where he demanded reforms in Election commission.

Parliament winter session Day 8: The Lok Sabha is set to continue discussions on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise initiated by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Senior Congress MP Manish Tewari opened the debate on Tuesday, December 9, where he demanded reforms in Election commission. He said, 'The first reform that should happen is an amendment to the law governing the selection of members of the Election Commission. My suggestion is that LoP Lok Sabha and Chief Justice of India should be added to the committee of the Election Commission."

The discussion was carried forward by Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi accusing the election commission of the discussion from the opposition side. He made serious accusations on the EC, that is colluding with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to “shape elections”.

The upper house of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, is also set to take up discussion on electoral reforms. The discussion on 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram will continue in the Upper house. Day before, Union Minister of Home Affair, Amit Shah dismissed allegations that the Rajya Sabha's special discussion on the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram was politically timed ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections, asserting that critics "need to think afresh."

LoP Rahul Gandhi to leave for Germany mid-winter session, BJP launches fresh attack

LoP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set for a visit to Germany's Berlin on December 17 to attend a major Indian Overseas Congress event. However, BJP has targeted him for going abroad even as the Lok Sabha continues its crucial winter session. BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla took a sharp jibe at Rahul gandhi and called him "Videsh Nayak".