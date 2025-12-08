Parliament Winter Session Day 6: PM Modi aims to restore Vande Mataram's glory, slams Opposition for...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a Lok Sabha discussion on 150 years of Vande Mataram, reflected on how the song’s 50th and 100th anniversaries coincided with colonial rule and the Emergency. He called the Emergency a 'dark chapter' and said the national song continues to inspire courage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the Lok Sabha during a special discussion on the 150th anniversary of India’s national song Vande Mataram, reflecting on the song’s historical milestones and their overlap with defining moments in India’s political journey.

PM Links Vande Mataram’s Milestones to Key Periods in History

Modi observed that when Vande Mataram completed 50 years, India was still under British rule, and when it reached its 100th year, the country was living through the Emergency, a period he described as one where the Constitution was 'stifled' and the nation 'chained.'

He noted, 'When Vande Mataram completed 50 years, the country was under colonial rule, and when it reached its centenary, the nation was under Emergency.'

The Prime Minister said the Emergency marked a time when constitutional values were suppressed, and people who upheld patriotism were imprisoned.

‘Vande Mataram’ as a Source of Inspiration

Highlighting the role of the national song in India’s freedom struggle, Modi said Vande Mataram acted as a unifying force that instilled courage, resolve, and patriotic spirit across the country.

'The mantra of Vande Mataram energised the freedom movement and guided Indians with strength and determination,' he said. 'Remembering that sacred chant today is a privilege for all of us in this House.'

A Moment of National Pride

Calling the 150-year milestone a historic occasion, the Prime Minister said it was a matter of honour that the present generation could witness this moment. He stressed that this anniversary offers an opportunity to uphold the values that Vande Mataram represents.

'When Vande Mataram completed 100 years, the country was bound by the Emergency. The Constitution was throttled, and those who lived for patriotism were jailed,' he said. 'That period remains a dark chapter in our history. Today, we have the chance to restore the honour of Vande Mataram, and we must not let this moment pass.'

Recalling the 50 years of the national song when India was under British rule, PM Modi further said that 150 years of Vande Mataram is an opportunity to reinstate that pride and that great part of our past.

'When Vande Mataram completed 50 years, India was under British rule. When Vande Mataram completed 100 years, India was in the clutches of Emergency... At that time, the patriots were imprisoned. When the song that inspired our freedom movement, unfortunately, India was witnessing a black period. 150 years of Vande Mataram is an opportunity to reinstate that pride and that great part of our past... This song inspired us to attain freedom in 1947,' he added.

Slams opposition for not being part of the discussion

Slamming the opposition party for not being part of the discussion, PM Modi said that this is now the time to 'unite the nation from North to South and from East to West'.

'There is no leadership and opposition here. We are here to appreciate and accept the debt of Vande Mataram collectively. It is because of this song that we are all here together. It is a sacred occasion for all of us to acknowledge the debt of Vande Mataram... It united the nation from North to South and from East to West. The time has come to unite again and move together with everyone. This song should inspire and energise us to fulfil the dreams of our freedom fighters. We need to reiterate the resolve to make our nation self-reliant and developed by 2047,' PM Modi further added.

(With inputs from ANI)