FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Parliament Winter Session Day 6: PM Modi aims to restore Vande Mataram's glory, slams Opposition for...

Will government interfere, ask IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation to reshuffle board after flight cancelations?

Soha Ali Khan reveals her strength-focused gym routine with mobility exercises

Did Smriti Mandhana's close friend Jemimah Rodrigues take sharp dig at Palash Muchhal after wedding 'called off'? Cricketer's post raises eyebrows

Hema Malini remembers 'dear heart' Dharmendra on birth anniversary, shares their 'happy together' moments: 'I thank God for...'

iPhone users alert! Apple issues BIG warning, company warns users to avoid...; here’s all you need to know

Malayalam actor Dileep acquitted in 2017 actress sexual assault case, six found guilty

Big BOOST to India as Shubman Gill rejoins team ahead of T20I series against South Africa, no place for THIS star crickter, name is...

Trump weighs in on $72 billion Netflix-Warner Bros mega-merger: 'Could be a problem'

Bigg Boss 19 runner-up Farrhana Bhatt breaks her silence on dating rumours with Endemol director: 'Bhaskar and I are...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Will government interfere, ask IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation to reshuffle board after flight cancelations?

Will govt interfere, ask IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation to reshuffle board?

Soha Ali Khan reveals her strength-focused gym routine with mobility exercises

Soha Ali Khan reveals her strength-focused gym routine with mobility exercises

Did Smriti Mandhana's close friend Jemimah Rodrigues take sharp dig at Palash Muchhal after wedding 'called off'? Cricketer's post raises eyebrows

Did Smriti Mandhana's close friend Jemimah Rodrigues take sharp dig at Palash Mu

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna, did MBA before his TV career, Anupamaa star, also won this reality show in 2025

Meet Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna, Anupamaa star

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: From Munawar Faruqui to Gautam Gulati, Vindu Dara Singh, five popular winners of reality show, what are they doing now

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: From Munawar to Gautam Gulati, 5 popular winners

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Know your Top 5 finalists, Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More

Bigg Boss 19 Finale: Meet finalists, Gaurav, Amaal, Pranit, Farrhana, Tanya

HomeIndia

INDIA

Parliament Winter Session Day 6: PM Modi aims to restore Vande Mataram's glory, slams Opposition for...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a Lok Sabha discussion on 150 years of Vande Mataram, reflected on how the song’s 50th and 100th anniversaries coincided with colonial rule and the Emergency. He called the Emergency a 'dark chapter' and said the national song continues to inspire courage.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Dec 08, 2025, 01:32 PM IST

Parliament Winter Session Day 6: PM Modi aims to restore Vande Mataram's glory, slams Opposition for...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the Lok Sabha during a special discussion on the 150th anniversary of India’s national song Vande Mataram, reflecting on the song’s historical milestones and their overlap with defining moments in India’s political journey.

PM Links Vande Mataram’s Milestones to Key Periods in History

Modi observed that when Vande Mataram completed 50 years, India was still under British rule, and when it reached its 100th year, the country was living through the Emergency, a period he described as one where the Constitution was 'stifled' and the nation 'chained.'

He noted, 'When Vande Mataram completed 50 years, the country was under colonial rule, and when it reached its centenary, the nation was under Emergency.'

The Prime Minister said the Emergency marked a time when constitutional values were suppressed, and people who upheld patriotism were imprisoned.

‘Vande Mataram’ as a Source of Inspiration

Highlighting the role of the national song in India’s freedom struggle, Modi said Vande Mataram acted as a unifying force that instilled courage, resolve, and patriotic spirit across the country.

'The mantra of Vande Mataram energised the freedom movement and guided Indians with strength and determination,' he said. 'Remembering that sacred chant today is a privilege for all of us in this House.'

A Moment of National Pride

Calling the 150-year milestone a historic occasion, the Prime Minister said it was a matter of honour that the present generation could witness this moment. He stressed that this anniversary offers an opportunity to uphold the values that Vande Mataram represents.

'When Vande Mataram completed 100 years, the country was bound by the Emergency. The Constitution was throttled, and those who lived for patriotism were jailed,' he said. 'That period remains a dark chapter in our history. Today, we have the chance to restore the honour of Vande Mataram, and we must not let this moment pass.'

Recalling the 50 years of the national song when India was under British rule, PM Modi further said that 150 years of Vande Mataram is an opportunity to reinstate that pride and that great part of our past.

'When Vande Mataram completed 50 years, India was under British rule. When Vande Mataram completed 100 years, India was in the clutches of Emergency... At that time, the patriots were imprisoned. When the song that inspired our freedom movement, unfortunately, India was witnessing a black period. 150 years of Vande Mataram is an opportunity to reinstate that pride and that great part of our past... This song inspired us to attain freedom in 1947,' he added.

Slams opposition for not being part of the discussion

Slamming the opposition party for not being part of the discussion, PM Modi said that this is now the time to 'unite the nation from North to South and from East to West'.

'There is no leadership and opposition here. We are here to appreciate and accept the debt of Vande Mataram collectively. It is because of this song that we are all here together. It is a sacred occasion for all of us to acknowledge the debt of Vande Mataram... It united the nation from North to South and from East to West. The time has come to unite again and move together with everyone. This song should inspire and energise us to fulfil the dreams of our freedom fighters. We need to reiterate the resolve to make our nation self-reliant and developed by 2047,' PM Modi further added.

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Parliament Winter Session Day 6: PM Modi aims to restore Vande Mataram's glory, slams Opposition for...
PM Modi aims to restore Vande Mataram's glory, slams Opposition for...
Will government interfere, ask IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation to reshuffle board after flight cancelations?
Will govt interfere, ask IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation to reshuffle board?
Soha Ali Khan reveals her strength-focused gym routine with mobility exercises
Soha Ali Khan reveals her strength-focused gym routine with mobility exercises
Did Smriti Mandhana's close friend Jemimah Rodrigues take sharp dig at Palash Muchhal after wedding 'called off'? Cricketer's post raises eyebrows
Did Smriti Mandhana's close friend Jemimah Rodrigues take sharp dig at Palash Mu
Hema Malini remembers 'dear heart' Dharmendra on birth anniversary, shares their 'happy together' moments: 'I thank God for...'
Hema Malini remembers 'dear heart' Dharmendra on birth anniversary
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna, did MBA before his TV career, Anupamaa star, also won this reality show in 2025
Meet Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna, Anupamaa star
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: From Munawar Faruqui to Gautam Gulati, Vindu Dara Singh, five popular winners of reality show, what are they doing now
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: From Munawar to Gautam Gulati, 5 popular winners
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Know your Top 5 finalists, Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More
Bigg Boss 19 Finale: Meet finalists, Gaurav, Amaal, Pranit, Farrhana, Tanya
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Most runs for India in ODIs in 2025
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Most runs for India in ODIs in 2025
From Ravindra Jadeja to Jasprit Bumrah: Six Indian cricketers who celebrate their birthday on December 6
From Ravindra Jadeja to Jasprit Bumrah: Six Indian cricketers who celebrate thei
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement