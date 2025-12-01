Parliament Winter Session: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to move bill today for new cess on tobacco, pan masala

Health Security to National Security Cess Bill, 2025, will be tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament.

The government is preparing to introduce a strict new law targeting the gutkha and pan masala industry, potentially drastically changing one of the nation's least regulated sectors. In the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce the bill, aptly named the Health Security to National Security Cess Bill, 2025.

The plan is far more than just a standard tax measure. In contrast to the practice of taxing completed goods based on output, it aims to impose a specific cess on the machinery and industrial processes used to manufacture gutkha, pan masala, and other tobacco-based products. The production capability of a factory's machinery will be used to determine the cess rather than the factory's output. Even handcrafted goods, which frequently operate in an uncontrolled grey area, are subject to a set monthly cess that is required for every unit.

The government seeks to raise new funds for national security and health, two areas it claims are directly impacted by the extent of tobacco use and the illegal trade that goes along with it, according to officials engaged in the legislation's preparation.

Regardless of changes in their output, manufacturers will be required to deposit the cess each month under the new structure. Only if a machine or process is shut down for more than 15 days may relief be provided; this clause is anticipated to cause intense discussion among industry participants.

All manufacturers, regardless of size, will also need to register with the government, submit monthly returns, and allow authorised officials to inspect, investigate, and audit their operations. The Finance Ministry thinks that these inspections will help control a sector that has long been criticised for its opaque operations and pervasive tax fraud.

The Bill suggests severe penalties for infractions, including up to five years in prison. However, businesses will still be able to contest orders from appellate authorities all the way up to the Supreme Court, guaranteeing a legal route for disagreements.

Importantly, the government will retain the authority to double the cess if necessary, providing the Center significant control over the economics of the sector.

If approved, the bill will represent one of the most extensive regulatory changes in the history of the tobacco-related products sector in India.