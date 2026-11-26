: Parliament will reconvene from November 30 amid speculation over the Modi government's delimitation plan, women's reservation Bill and efforts to secure a two-thirds majority.

Parliament is set to reconvene next week, with the Lok Sabha scheduled to meet on November 30 and the Rajya Sabha on December 2, amid speculation that the Narendra Modi government may revive its proposed delimitation and women's reservation legislation.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Thursday that the government had requested the respective presiding officers to reconvene both Houses to transact "essential Government Business". The sittings may conclude on December 3, although the government has not officially specified the legislative agenda.

The development comes months after the government's attempt to push through constitutional amendments related to delimitation and women's reservation suffered a setback in the Lok Sabha in April.

Why Is Parliament Reconvening?

The Monsoon Session was adjourned on August 13 without being formally prorogued. By November 30, the gap between sittings will have stretched to 108 days, surpassing the previous record of 87 days set in 2008.

The government is believed to be working towards securing the numbers required to revive its delimitation agenda after failing to secure a two-thirds majority for the constitutional amendment Bill in April.

Of the 528 members who voted on April 17, 298 supported the Bill while 230 opposed it. The legislation required 352 votes to pass.

What Is The Delimitation And Women's Reservation Plan?

The government's proposed legislation seeks to redraw parliamentary constituencies and increase the Lok Sabha's strength from the existing 543 seats to a maximum of 850.

The exercise is linked to the implementation of the 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, provided for under the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023.

The April legislation sought to allow delimitation without waiting for the completion of a fresh Census. It also proposed reserving approximately one-third of the expanded Lok Sabha seats for women.

However, the proposal triggered concerns, particularly among southern states, over a possible change in their representation in Parliament.

The government has indicated that it is considering a uniform 50 per cent increase in seats across states to maintain the existing balance. However, this assurance was not included in the original Bill's text.

What Is The Opposition's Stand?

The Congress-led Opposition has argued that women's reservation should be implemented without linking it to delimitation.

The Opposition has put forward four conditions: retaining the Lok Sabha's existing strength of 543 seats, maintaining the current number of seats allocated to each state, reserving 182 seats for women under the existing arrangement and freezing the proposed arrangement for 25 years through a constitutional amendment.

The Opposition has accused the government of using women's reservation as a justification to redraw electoral boundaries to its political advantage.

Can The Government Get The Numbers?

The government is believed to be exploring support beyond the NDA to secure the two-thirds majority required for constitutional amendments.

The NDA is estimated to have around 319 members, while support from the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) could take the tally to 327. The DMK's 22 MPs could potentially take the figure to 350, still short of the required numbers.

With the 2029 Lok Sabha elections approaching, the government faces a time constraint. Any delay in passing the legislation could complicate the implementation of delimitation and women's reservation before the next general election.