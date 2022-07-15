Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Parliament to host farewell for outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind on July 23, PM Modi to attend

President of India Ram Nath Kovind will be hosting a dinner for Union ministers and Governors at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on July 16, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 08:36 AM IST

Parliament to host farewell for outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind on July 23, PM Modi to attend
File Photo

Parliament will host a farewell for outgoing President of India Ram Nath Kovind at the Central Hall on July 23. Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Members of Parliament will be present at the gathering at 5:30 PM on July 23, sources said. During the evening, a farewell speech will be delivered by Speaker Om Birla.

READ | Presidential poll: JMM announces support to NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu

The Speaker will hand over a certification of appreciation to the President along with a book signed by all Members of Parliament. The book which is needed to be signed by all Members of Parliament will be placed in the Central Hall of Parliament between July 18 and 21 for them to sign their names.

On July 16, 2022, Kovind will be hosting a dinner for Union ministers and Governors at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The term of the outgoing President of India Ram Nath Kovind ends on July 24, 2022, and the election for the new President of India will take place on July 18 and the result will be declared on July 21.

After retiring as President of India, Ram Nath Kovind will move to the residence allotted to him at 12, Janpath Road which was previously occupied by late Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NTA JIPMAT 2022: Provisional answer key out! See how to raise objection here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.