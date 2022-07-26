Parliament: TMC's Sushmita Dev, Dola Sena among 10 Opposition Rajya Sabha MPs suspended till Friday for disruptions

Parliament Rajya Sabha - File Image

As many as 10 Rajya Sabha MPs from the opposition were suspended on Tuesday till Friday for staging unrelenting protests in the House. Among those suspended are Trinamool Congress MPs Sushmita Dev, Santanu Sen and Dola Sen.

This come a day after four Congress Lok Sabha MPs were suspended from the House for the rest of the Session after Speaker Om Birla took a stern view of the continuous disruptions by opposition MPs since the beginning of the Monsoon Session.

Earlier today, members of the AAP and the TMC entered the Well and created an uproar, holding placards and raising slogans against the government. Opposition MPs have been demanding an urgent discussion under Rule 267 on price rise and GST hike for the past many days, leading to disruptions in the House.

On the seventh day of the Monsoon Session, the Rajya Sabha is scheduled to take up the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022 for consideration and passage. The Lok Sabha is scheduled to discuss the Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

The last six days of both the Houses have seen almost zero business amid continued protests by the opposition over price rise, GST and various other concerns.

On Monday, the suspension of Congress MPs --Manickam Tagore, TN Prathapan, Ramya Haridas and Jothimani-- under Rule 374 for obstructing the functioning of the House, came amidst continuous demand of the Opposition for a discussion on price rise and hike in GST rates.

Defending the suspension of these MPs from Lok Sabha, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the government is ready for discussion on price rise, but the MPs did not respect the chair and created a ruckus by violating the laws.

As the protesting opposition members again stalled Lok Sabha proceedings on Monday after the near washout first week of the current session, the Chair named the Congress MPs. When members are named, they have to immediately withdraw from the chamber of the House.

Joshi then moved a resolution to suspend the four for the rest of the session. He said these MPs have shown "utter disregard" for the authority of the Chair and a "serious note of their misconduct" had been taken by the House.