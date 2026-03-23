Parliament session: PM Modi says India has 53 lakh metric ton of petrol reserve, how country is navigating West Asia crisis

PM Modi has spoken at length over how West Asia crisis revealing how India is navigating the situation, its preparedness and stockpiles of energy and petroleum.

As the US-Israel-Iran war has made oil refineries and other crude and energy hubs across the Gulf, including Iran, vulnerable to attacks India has been facing crude oil, LPG, LNG crises for weeks now. Prime Minister Narendra has addressed the Parliament during its budget session over the ongoing gas crisis talking about India's preparedness in the gas crisis, its energy stock and other measures India is taking to navigate the crisis situation.



