Dhurandhar: The Revenge actor Gursewak Singh recalls Ranveer Singh's kind gesture after on-set accident: 'I was crying out of fear and pain'
US-Iran war comes to end? US President Donald Trump orders department of war to postpone strikes on Iran, what next?
Sunil Gavaskar struggles to get Dhurandhar 2 tickets, Rakesh Bedi reacts amid film's box office craze
Bihar Board BSEB 12th Inter Result 2026 Declared: Girl students outperform boys with 84.09 pass percentage, check state wise toppers list here
Before the Financial Year Ends: Review Your Bike Coverage to Avoid Premium Spikes
Behind the Assembly Line: New Age of Automotive Engineering with Tanmay Subhash Nandanwar
Haryana Police removes 154 YouTube videos, 703 Instagram reels linked to Badshah's controversial song Tateeree
Parliament session: PM Modi says India has 53 lakh metric ton of petrol reserve, how country is navigating West Asia crisis
Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Rakesh Bedi is 'proud' of his film, but makes this requests: 'This is not the right thing to do'
RBSE Class 10th Result 2026: Rajasthan Board Class 10 result delayed? Check date, steps to download scorecard
INDIA
PM Modi has spoken at length over how West Asia crisis revealing how India is navigating the situation, its preparedness and stockpiles of energy and petroleum.
As the US-Israel-Iran war has made oil refineries and other crude and energy hubs across the Gulf, including Iran, vulnerable to attacks India has been facing crude oil, LPG, LNG crises for weeks now. Prime Minister Narendra has addressed the Parliament during its budget session over the ongoing gas crisis talking about India's preparedness in the gas crisis, its energy stock and other measures India is taking to navigate the crisis situation.