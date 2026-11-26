Opposition leaders, including Jairam Ramesh, Shashi Tharoor and John Brittas, accuse the Modi government of manufacturing a majority to revive the delimitation Bill as Parliament prepares to reconvene

Opposition leaders on Thursday launched a fresh attack on the Narendra Modi government following its decision to reconvene Parliament from November 30, alleging that the move is aimed at securing the numbers required to revive the delimitation-linked constitutional amendment legislation that was defeated in the Lok Sabha in April.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh described the government's alleged attempt to secure a two-thirds majority as a bid to manufacture a "super-tainted" majority, accusing the BJP of using political manoeuvring to push through a constitutional amendment. He also declared that "the fight is on".

The reactions came after Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced that the government had requested the Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman to reconvene the respective Houses on November 30 and December 2. The sittings are expected to conclude on December 3.

Although the government has described the proposed sittings as an opportunity to transact essential government business, the timing has triggered speculation that it could bring back the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, and two related pieces of legislation.

Congress alleges 'Operation Lotus' ahead of Parliament Session

Taking to X on Constitution Day, Ramesh alleged that the government had spent the past 105 days attempting to build the parliamentary numbers needed to pass the legislation.

"Now on Constitution Day, after 105 days of Operation Lotus, the Modi government announces a special session, hoping that it will get its super-tainted two-thirds majority to pass a Constitution amendment bill," he wrote.

The Congress leader further described the proposed move as an "insult to and assault on the Constitution".

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also criticised the government's approach, arguing that the political battle extended beyond the proposed legislation.

He said the fight was about saving Indian democracy, protecting the country's unity and preserving the integrity of Parliament.

Left leader questions political mergers, defections

CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas accused the BJP-led government of using political mergers, takeovers and defections to secure the numbers necessary for the proposed delimitation exercise.

In a post on X, Brittas alleged that these political developments had a "sinister objective" of manufacturing a parliamentary majority to push delimitation under the cover of the Women's Reservation Bill.

He also questioned the substantial expenditure involved in convening the special sitting.

Arguing that a majority secured through political manoeuvring could not be treated as a democratic mandate, Brittas said it would amount to a "mockery of democracy".

He further warned against using women's empowerment as a "smokescreen for electoral engineering", maintaining that the proposed women's quota should not be linked to political redrawing of constituencies.

Manish Tewari questions need for special sitting

Congress MP Manish Tewari questioned the government's decision to reconvene Parliament separately instead of convening the regular Winter Session.

He argued that special sittings were intended to address legislative requirements during the inter-session period and should not become a substitute for regular parliamentary proceedings.

"A special session is a mechanism for convening during the inter-session period. It can and should not become a substitute for a regular Winter Session," Tewari said.

He also pointed out that the government could reintroduce legislation defeated in an earlier sitting during a regular parliamentary session.

Why is the Delimitation Bill controversial?

The opposition's criticism comes against the backdrop of the government's failed attempt to secure parliamentary approval for the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, on April 17.

The proposed legislation sought to facilitate delimitation without waiting for the completion of a fresh Census and was linked to the implementation of the 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies under the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023.

The proposal also envisaged increasing the strength of the Lok Sabha from the existing 543 seats to a maximum of 850, with approximately one-third of the seats reserved for women.

However, the constitutional amendment failed to secure the mandatory two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha. Of the 528 members who voted, 298 supported the Bill and 230 opposed it, leaving the government 54 votes short of the required 352.

The proposed delimitation exercise has also triggered concerns among opposition parties, particularly over the possible redistribution of parliamentary seats among states and its implications for regional representation. The government has indicated that it is considering a uniform 50 per cent increase in seats across states to maintain the existing balance, although this assurance was not incorporated into the original Bill's text.

The Monsoon Session, meanwhile, was adjourned sine die on August 13 without being formally prorogued. Its proposed reconvening has now placed the delimitation debate and the government's ability to secure the required parliamentary numbers back in focus.