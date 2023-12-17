Parliament security breach: Who is Mahesh Kumawat, the 6th accused? Why was he arrested?

The Delhi Police has earlier arrested Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D, Amol Shinde, Neelam Devi and Lalit Mohan Jha in the Parliament security breach case.

The Delhi Police has arrested Mahesh Kumawat, a native of Rajasthan's Nagaur and a sixth accused in the December 13 Parliament security breach case, who was in contact with the other accused for the last two years for conspiring the crime and had destroyed their mobile phones to remove evidence.

The arrest was made after questioning and he was produced in court on Saturday. The police stated that he was part of a Parliament security breach plan where he had to stand on other gates with canisters but he could not enter during the incident.

The police had already arrested Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D, Amol Shinde, Neelam Devi and Lalit Mohan Jha in the Parliament security breach case.

Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D had entered the Lok Sabha's chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow smoke from canisters and shouted slogans, before being stopped by the MPs. Simultaneously, Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi released coloured smoke from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside the Parliament.

Lalit Jha, the fifth accused, shared videos of the protest outside the complex on social media.

Kumawat is likely to be confronted with the other accused during interrogation. Kumwat had assisted the main accused, Lalit Jha, in the destruction of mobile phone to destroy evidence and to hide the conspiracy.

The prosecutor said Kumwat was required to be questioned to uncover the entire conspiracy. The police sought his custody for 15 days. The defence counsel opposed the police application, stating that he was arrested without any reason in a breach of his fundamental rights.

The Delhi Police said Kumawat has been held on charges of destruction of evidence and criminal conspiracy. He was also a part of the now-deleted Bhagat Singh Fan Club page created by the accused. He allegedly helped Jha stay in Nagaur where he escaped after the incident.

Kumawat had surrendered along with Lalit Jha on Thursday night and both were handed over to the Special Cell.

His Instagram account hinted that he was "highly inspired by Bhagat Singh and Chhatrapati Shivaji. On numerous posts, he wrote slogans like 'inkalab zindabaad', and 'agar desh mein kranti lani hai to khud krantikaari hona chahiye'".