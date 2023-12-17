Headlines

Parliament security breach: Who is Mahesh Kumawat, the 6th accused? Why was he arrested?

'Surat Diamond Bourse is symbol of New India's strength and resolve': PM Modi

What is Ketamine, anaesthetic drug that caused untimely demise of 'Friends' actor Matthew Perry?

Parliament Security Breach: PM Modi gives first reaction,'Very serious...'

Indian Air Force successfully testfires 'SAMAR' air defence missile system at Exercise Astrashakti

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Parliament security breach: Who is Mahesh Kumawat, the 6th accused? Why was he arrested?

Parliament Security Breach: PM Modi gives first reaction,'Very serious...'

Viral video: Man nails 'Gulabi Sharara' dance challenge with terrific artwork, internet is super impressed

5 signs of Vitamin D deficiency 

Healthy and delicious pickles (achaar) to make in winter

9 Bollywood actors who made huge impact with less screen time

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui says he is pretending to date Nazila as Ayesha Khan confronts him, Mannara Chopra reacts

Prithviraj Sukumaran compares Salaar to Game of Thrones, says Prabhas-starrer's scale 'can even dwarf KGF 2'

After Shah Rukh Khan refuses to be part of Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 171, Lokesh Kanagaraj approaches this Bollywood star

HomeIndia

India

Parliament security breach: Who is Mahesh Kumawat, the 6th accused? Why was he arrested?

The Delhi Police has earlier arrested Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D, Amol Shinde, Neelam Devi and Lalit Mohan Jha in the Parliament security breach case.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 17, 2023, 02:55 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Delhi Police has arrested Mahesh Kumawat, a native of Rajasthan's Nagaur and a sixth accused in the December 13 Parliament security breach case, who was in contact with the other accused for the last two years for conspiring the crime and had destroyed their mobile phones to remove evidence.

The arrest was made after questioning and he was produced in court on Saturday. The police stated that he was part of a Parliament security breach plan where he had to stand on other gates with canisters but he could not enter during the incident.

The police had already arrested Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D, Amol Shinde, Neelam Devi and Lalit Mohan Jha in the Parliament security breach case.

Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D had entered the Lok Sabha's chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow smoke from canisters and shouted slogans, before being stopped by the MPs. Simultaneously, Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi released coloured smoke from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside the Parliament.

Lalit Jha, the fifth accused, shared videos of the protest outside the complex on social media.

Kumawat is likely to be confronted with the other accused during interrogation. Kumwat had assisted the main accused, Lalit Jha, in the destruction of mobile phone to destroy evidence and to hide the conspiracy.

The prosecutor said Kumwat was required to be questioned to uncover the entire conspiracy. The police sought his custody for 15 days. The defence counsel opposed the police application, stating that he was arrested without any reason in a breach of his fundamental rights.

The Delhi Police said Kumawat has been held on charges of destruction of evidence and criminal conspiracy. He was also a part of the now-deleted Bhagat Singh Fan Club page created by the accused. He allegedly helped Jha stay in Nagaur where he escaped after the incident.

Kumawat had surrendered along with Lalit Jha on Thursday night and both were handed over to the Special Cell. 

His Instagram account hinted that he was "highly inspired by Bhagat Singh and Chhatrapati Shivaji. On numerous posts, he wrote slogans like 'inkalab zindabaad', and 'agar desh mein kranti lani hai to khud krantikaari hona chahiye'".

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    India’s richest TV actress ran away from home at 7, worked in call center, Bollywood debut flopped, now earns…

    Delhi shivers as minimum temperature hits 4.9 degrees, fog affects visibility in North and Northeast India

    Not Anil Kapoor, but these three superstars refused to work opposite Dilip Kumar in this popular film as...

    US: New polls show Trump's 'significant' lead over Biden in key swing states

    Delhi AQI: Air quality shows slight improvement, shifts from 'Very Poor' to 'Poor' category

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

    Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

    In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

    5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

    In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE