Parliament security breach: Man jumps over wall, held by security

INDIA
A man reportedly entered the Parliament building around 6:30 am by climbing over the wall using a tree. Security staff caught him inside and are questioning him. A Rajya Sabha official told Mint that the man tried to enter without permission and was stopped.
The sources said that the man jumped the wall between TKR 2 - North Utility of Parliament gate and got into the Parliament complex. Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) security personnel at Parliament caught the intruder immediately and questioning underway, Parliament Security Sources told ANI.
The sources said that the man reached the Garuda gate of the new Parliament building by jumping over the wall from the Rail Bhawan side.
On December 13, 2001, there was an attack on the old building of the Parliament by terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based terrorist organizations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). Fourteen peopl,e including fiver terrorists were killed in the attack.
In December 2023, coinciding with the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two individuals jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery during Zero Hour and released yellow gas from canisters. They were heard shouting anti-government slogans. Simultaneously, outside the Parliament complex, two people were seen using similar canisters to release coloured smoke while chanting slogans. Six people were arrested in connection with the incident.
(With inputs from ANI)
