Headlines

Parliament security breach: Delhi court extends 'mastermind' Lalit Jha’s custody till January 5

Veteran South Africa batter to retire from international cricket after Test series against India

Microsoft to discontinue Windows Mixed Reality feature

Virat Kohli returns home from South Africa ahead of 2-match Test series, Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out

Apple loses bid to halt Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra 2 sales ban

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Parliament security breach: Delhi court extends 'mastermind' Lalit Jha’s custody till January 5

Veteran South Africa batter to retire from international cricket after Test series against India

Microsoft to discontinue Windows Mixed Reality feature

AI imagines dinosaurs in Mumbai

8 films Sanjay Dutt rejected, including 2 pan-India blockbusters

9 star kids who are alumni of Dhirubhai Ambani International School

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

IPL Auction 2023: Who is Kavya Maran? all you need to know about SunRisers Hyderabad CEO

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek kumar accuses Ankita Lokhande of marrying Vicky Jain for Money

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

K-pop singer Aoora's family upset with Bigg Boss 17 makers, accuses them of mocking him: 'He has been trying to...'

Salaar movie review: Prashanth Neel film is KGF recycled; Prabhas, Prithviraj somehow make this pale imitation enjoyable

India's official Oscars entry, Tovino Thomas' 2018, out of Academy Awards race; know why

HomeIndia

India

Parliament security breach: Delhi court extends 'mastermind' Lalit Jha’s custody till January 5

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow smoke from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by some of the MPs.

Latest News

PTI

Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 04:15 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A Delhi court on Friday has extended the custodial interrogation of the mastermind in Parliament security breach case till January 5.

Special Judge Hardeep Kaur extended the custody of Lalit Jha on an application moved by Delhi Police. Police told the court that Jha was the mastermind of the entire incident and needed to be quizzed to unearth the entire conspiracy.

The court had on Thursday extended the custody of four other accused--Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Dhanraj Shinde and Neelam Devi--till January 5.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow smoke from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by some of the MPs.

Around the same time, two other accused, Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi, released smoke from canisters while shouting "Tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside the Parliament premises.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Main Atal Hoon trailer: Pankaj Tripathi's Atal Bihari Vajpayee revolts against Article 370, asks for Pakistan in dowry

    Not Sanjay Dutt, but this National Awardee was Subhash Ghai's original choice to play Khal Nayak

    Congress begins 'UP Jodo Yatra' from Saharanpur, gears up for Lok Sabha polls 2024

    Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga slammed by writer Gazal Dhaliwal for not sharing writing credits: 'I felt compelled'

    New satellite-based tolling system on National highways to start by...: Nitin Gadkari

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

    Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

    Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

    Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE