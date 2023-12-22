Headlines

Wrestler Bajrang Punia to return Padma Shri award after Brij Bhushan's aide becomes WFI chief

Ban on plying of BS III petrol, BS IV diesel vehicles in Delhi NCR amid worsening air quality

The Legend of Hanuman Season 3 trailer: Lord Ram, Hanuman to end Ravan's era of torture, fans say 'pure goosebumps'

Not Shah Rukh, Amitabh, Prabhas, Salman, this 25-year-old first gave 2 blockbusters in a year, 7 flops ended his career

Explore South Korea's Top 6 National Parks

India

Parliament Security Breach Case: Delhi Police Special Cell conducts psycho-analysis tests of all accused

All these tests were conducted in a government institute located in Rohini, said police. The psycho-analysis test of Lalit Jha, the alleged mastermind behind the conspiracy, and Mahesh Kumawat was also conducted.

ANI

Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 05:37 PM IST

The Delhi Police Special Cell conducted psycho-analysis tests of all accused in the Parliament security breach case. All these tests were conducted in a government institute located in Rohini, said police. The psycho-analysis test of Lalit Jha, the alleged mastermind behind the conspiracy, and Mahesh Kumawat was also conducted. Mahesh Kumawat is the sixth accused in the Parliament security breach case.

As per the information received from the officials, the Delhi Police Special Cell is getting the new SIMs of all the accused activated, after which further secrets behind the conspiracy may be revealed from the mobile phone SIMs through the cloud.

Meanwhile, the Patiala House Court of Delhi, during the day, extended the custodial remand of accused Lalit Jha by a further 14 days in the Parliament security breach case.

He was produced by the Special Cell of Delhi Police before the concerned court at the end of the remand period granted earlier last week by the same court.

Earlier, Delhi Police had apprised the Court that accused Lalit Jha disclosed that all accused met many times and executed the conspiracy.

Delhi Police while producing Jha before the concerned Judge last week, informed that accused Lalit Jha has disclosed that accused persons including him wanted to create anarchy in the country so that they can compel the government to meet their demands.

Police had also said that he took the phones of accused persons to destroy the phones to destroy evidence and to hide the larger conspiracy. 

He also disclosed that he threw his phone in the way from Jaipur to Delhi.
 
Last week, the Patiala House Court granted seven-day custody of Mahesh Kumawat, the sixth accused in the Parliament security breach case to the police.

Police claimed, "He (Mahesh) along with others wanted to create anarchy in the country so that they can compel the government to meet their unjust and illegal demands."

According to the Police, Mahesh was associated with the other accused for the last 2 years. He was the part of the conspiracy. He attended almost all the meetings held between them. He is actively involved in the act of destruction of a mobile phone and evidence with the key accused Lalit Jha.

The security breach happened on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack. Two people--Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D--jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted anti-establishment slogans before being overpowered by the MPs. Outside it, in another incident, two protestors -- Neelam (42) and Amol (25) -- protested outside the Parliament with similar gas canisters. However, all four were sent to seven-day custody of Delhi Police Special Cell on Thursday.

Senior police officials earlier, including two Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) and Additional Commissioners of Police, interrogated Lalit Jha, during which he narrated the whole incident to officials.

According to sources, during interrogation, it came to light that preparations for the attack were being made months ago. An entry pass was necessary for entry into Parliament; hence, it was not available. Lalit had asked everyone who could arrange the pass so that they could easily enter Parliament.

From a hotel in Rajasthan, Lalit was continuously keeping an eye on ongoing developments and police movements through news channels, they said.

According to sources, to unearth more details in the case, the Special Cell of Delhi Police formed six teams that visited the locations linked with the accused in Lucknow, Mysore, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Haryana.

The investigation also revealed that two pairs of shoes were made on special order in Lucknow, as the accused discovered that shoes do not get checked in Parliament and this can be an easy way to carry the smoke canister inside the parliament.

