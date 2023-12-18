Parliament security breach case: Delhi Police search Neelam's residence in Jind

Headlines

Animal box office collection day 17: Ranbir Kapoor film continues to break records, breaches Rs 500 crore mark in India

Former CM Raman Singh resigns as BJP's Vice President amid being nominated as speaker of Chhattisgarh Assembly

What is AI tool 'Bhashini' which PM Modi used while delivering his speech in Varanasi?

PM Modi to flag off Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express, check new features of this train

Not Kajol, but this actress was Karan Johar’s first choice opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Israel calls for 'immediate truce' after killing of hostages raises alarm

Animal box office collection day 17: Ranbir Kapoor film continues to break records, breaches Rs 500 crore mark in India

PM Modi to flag off Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express, check new features of this train

Juices that help reduce period cramps

Indian openers to score 50+ runs on ODI debut

Biggest ODI wins for India (by balls remaining)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

Not Kajol, but this actress was Karan Johar’s first choice opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Shah Rukh Khan calls Dunki very touching, reveals how it is different from other Rajkumar Hirani films: 'It has some...'

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

HomeIndia

India

Parliament security breach case: Delhi Police search Neelam's residence in Jind

Accused Neelam Azad's parents have applied to the Patiala House Court of Delhi, seeking a copy of the FIR registered against her and others. Parents also seek court direction from Delhi Police to allow them to meet with Neelam during the remand period.

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 06:28 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Delhi Police special team arrived at the residence of Neelam Azad in Haryana's Jind to interrogate her family members, one of the accused who was involved in the Parliament security breach case. She is booked under various sections of the IPC and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and is a resident of Ghaso village in Jind.

The team reached Uchana with SHO Balwan Singh and the women police. Family members of Neelam are being interrogated and her room is also being searched.

The Patiala House Court on Saturday issued notice to the Special Cell of Delhi Police on an application moved by one of the accused, Neelam Azad's parents, seeking a copy of FIR registration under various sections of the IPC and UAPA in connection with the Parliament security breach case.

Accused Neelam Azad's parents have applied to the Patiala House Court of Delhi, seeking a copy of the FIR registered against her and others. Parents also seek court direction from Delhi Police to allow them to meet with Neelam during the remand period.

Meanwhile, after interrogating Sagar Sharma, another accused in the Parliament security breach case, Delhi Police reached Lucknow, where Sharma had video conference with his family members. Inspector Sanjeev from Delhi Police came to Sagar Sharma's residence and reached Manak Nagar police station for paperwork.

Delhi Police Inspector Sanjeev said, "We have come to the Manak Nagar police station for paperwork. Some of Sagar Sharma's clothes were recovered from his residence. The goods have been confiscated. We and our team also went for questioning at the Sadana Shoe store located in Alambagh, from where Sagar Sharma had purchased the shoes."Shop owner Deepak Sadna said, "Police came and investigated about Sagar with me for 3 hours, he had taken two pairs of shoes worth Rs 600 from here. Police have also taken the CCTV footage of my shop. I don't know Sagar."Earlier, the phone parts of the accused that were burned down by the alleged mastermind, Lalit Jha, were recovered from Rajasthan, police sources said on Sunday.

All the phone parts were found in burnt condition; however, Delhi Police is yet to recover Jha's phone. Delhi Police sources revealed earlier that Lalit Jha, the accused in the Parliament security breach incident, destroyed five mobile phones before arriving in Delhi, and was misleading the investigating team.

Before the security breach, the four accused had handed over their phones to Jha to prevent crucial investigation details from reaching the police, anticipating their arrest."Lalit Jha destroyed not four but five mobile phones after fleeing to Rajasthan's Kuchaman," said police sources.

Earlier, Patiala House Court here on Saturday granted seven-day custody of Mahesh Kumawat, the sixth accused in the Parliament security breach case, to the police.

Six people--Neelam Azad, Mahesh Kumawat, Lalit Jha, Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D and Amol Shinde are accused in the Parliament security breach case.

Delhi Police sought 15 days of custodial remand for accused Mahesh Kumawat. He is the sixth accused arrested in the case. The other five accused, including Lalit Jha, have already been taken into police custody.

The Patiala House Court on Friday granted seven-day custody of Lalit Jha, the accused in the Parliament security breach case.

The security breach happened on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on December 13.

Two people--Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D--jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted anti-establishment slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.

Outside it, in another incident, two protestors -- Neelam (42) and Amol (25)--protested outside the Parliament with similar gas canisters. However, all four were sent to the seven-day custody of the Delhi Police Special Cell on Thursday.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet father-son duo who lost all money in an infamous scam, sold bags on streets of Mumbai; now own Rs 250 crore company

How police track down caller who threatened Ratan Tata, here's what we know so far

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui says he is pretending to date Nazila as Ayesha Khan confronts him, Mannara Chopra reacts

'Home Minister owes...': CPI MP seeks Amit Shah's statement over Parliament security breach

Ritika Sajdeh's first reaction to Rohit Sharma's removal as Mumbai Indians captain sparks rumours; Check viral post

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE