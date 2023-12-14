Headlines

India

Parliament security breach: 14 opposition MPs suspended, Lok Sabha adjourned till tomorrow

Lok Sabha on Thursday passed a second resolution suspending nine more MPs from various Opposition parties for disrupting House proceedings.

PTI

Updated: Dec 14, 2023, 03:52 PM IST

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed a second resolution suspending nine more MPs from various Opposition parties for disrupting House proceedings. As soon as the House met, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved the resolution to suspend VK Sreekandan (Cong), Benny Behanan (Cong), Mohammad Jawed (Cong), PR Natarajan (CPI-M), Kanimozhi (DMK), K. Subbarayan (CPI), SR Parthiban (DMK), S Venkatesan (CPI-M), Manickam Tagore (Cong).

Earlier in the day, the House passed a resolution suspending five Congress MPs -- T N Prathapan, Hibi Eden, Jothimani, Ramya Haridas and Dean Kuriakose (all Congress) --for the remainder of the session after being named by the Speaker for disrupting House proceedings. After the second resolution was passed, the House was adjourned to meet again on Friday. 

Opposition MPs on Thursday slammed the Centre over the suspension of Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien from the Rajya Sabha and taking no action against the BJP MP who authorised the entry into Parliament of the two men who caused the security breach.

O'Brien was on Thursday suspended from the Rajya Sabha by Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar for the remainder of the Winter session for "unruly behaviour" and "misconduct." Leader of the House Piyush Goyal moved a motion in this regard, which was passed by the House.

Trinamool Congress MP from Rajya Sabha Dola Sen slammed the government over the suspension and said O'Brien was within his rights when he went to the Well of the House demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah over the Lok Sabha security breach.

Read: Canisters were in...: Accused Manoranjan reveals details on how Parliament attack was planned

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on December 13, two persons -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D — jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.

