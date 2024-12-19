BJP filed a police complaint against the Leader of Opposition, accusing him of "physical assault and incitement" during a scuffle in Parliament premises.

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in connection with a scuffle at Parliament, an officer said. An FIR under sections 117 (voluntary causing grievous hurt), 115 (voluntary causing hurt), 125 (the act of endangering life or personal safety of others), 131 (use of criminal force), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 3(5) (common intention) of the BNS was registered at Parliament Street Police station.

Earlier in the day, BJP filed a police complaint against the Leader of Opposition, accusing him of "physical assault and incitement" during a scuffle in Parliament premises, and sought his indictment under sections of attempt to murder and other charges. BJP MP Hemang Joshi, accompanied by party colleagues Anurag Thakur and Bansuri Swaraj, visited the Parliament Street Police Station and filed the complaint.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

