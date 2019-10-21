Parliament's winter session from November 18 to December 13

Headlines

'Maine dhamki se unse shaadi karvali': Suchitra Krishnamoorthi says Shekhar Kapur cheated on her, makes shocking claims

Himachal rains: Monsoon fury unabated in state, toll reaches 18; orange alert issued for July 11

Wordle 752 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 11

Foxconn's decision has no impact on India's chip dream: Centre

West Bengal Panchayat Polls 2023: Repolling held at 696 polling booths in 19 districts, 69.85 % voter turnout recorded

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA | Monsoon Mayhem: Rain wreaks havoc in many parts of India, Himachal Pradesh worst-hit

DNA | Behind Delhi’s waterlogging woes, an absent drainage plan? Explained

DNA | Why flooding is a problem for Gurugram every monsoon?

8 superfoods to reduce high uric acid

5 rich and famous alumni of BITS Pilani

5 worst mothers in the animal world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

From family of farmers to most popular K-pop singer, a look at BTS' V aka Kim Tae-hyung's inspiring journey

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

DNA | Anti-encroachment drive in Uttarakhand is not driven by any religion

Odisha Train Accident: A Chronicle Of India's Deadliest Train Accidents From Balasore To Bihar

Punjab: Students, teachers of St Soldier Divine Public School fell ill due to gas leak in Nangal

'Maine dhamki se unse shaadi karvali': Suchitra Krishnamoorthi says Shekhar Kapur cheated on her, makes shocking claims

Jawan prevue: Lokesh Kanagaraj, Sreedhar Pillai call Shah Rukh Khan's film fire, say Atlee's Hindi debut is 'rocking'

Deadpool 3 first look: Hugh Jackman teams up with Ryan Reynolds, dons Wolverine’s classic yellow-blue suit

Homeindia

india

Parliament's winter session from November 18 to December 13

Earlier on October 17, following a cabinet committee meeting on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) held under Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the schedule of the upcoming winter session of the Parliament was discussed.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Oct 21, 2019, 12:30 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The winter session of the Parliament will be held from November 18 till December 13, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs informed secretariats of both Houses on Monday.

Earlier on October 17, following a cabinet committee meeting on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) held under Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the schedule of the upcoming winter session of the Parliament was discussed.

The committee, headed by Singh, also included Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other senior cabinet ministers from Bharatiya Janata Party and some allies.

In the previous meeting, the dates for the upcoming winter session were not finalised, however, secretariats of both the Houses of the Parliament have now been communicated that the next session will be held from November 18 to December 13.

In 2018, the winter session was held from December 11 to January 8.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Amitabh Bachchan’s Sunday Jalsa post is too good to miss

Delhi-NCR rains: IMD issues yellow alert as heavy rainfall continues; check routes to avoid

Key focus areas while choosing a college

Monsoon live updates: Schools in Delhi to be closed tomorrow; 17 trains cancelled, 12 diverted

Delhi flood alert: Yamuna water level set to cross ‘Dangerous’ mark; NCR cities face immediate threat

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

From family of farmers to most popular K-pop singer, a look at BTS' V aka Kim Tae-hyung's inspiring journey

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

In pics: 5 times The Kerala Story star Yogita Bihani set internet on fire with her glamorous looks

Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE