Parliament's winter session from November 18 to December 13

The winter session of the Parliament will be held from November 18 till December 13, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs informed secretariats of both Houses on Monday.

Earlier on October 17, following a cabinet committee meeting on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) held under Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the schedule of the upcoming winter session of the Parliament was discussed.

The committee, headed by Singh, also included Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other senior cabinet ministers from Bharatiya Janata Party and some allies.

In the previous meeting, the dates for the upcoming winter session were not finalised, however, secretariats of both the Houses of the Parliament have now been communicated that the next session will be held from November 18 to December 13.

In 2018, the winter session was held from December 11 to January 8.