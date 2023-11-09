Headlines

Parliament's Winter Session from December 4, to have 15 sittings in 19 days

This artiste used to sing in Gurudwara, first salary was just Rs 2500, is now Punjab's richest actor, net worth is...

Meet man with Rs 24,150 crore net worth, left job in US to lead Rs 1,25,000 crore company in India

NZ vs SL: Kane Williamson, Trent Boult playfully tease Angelo Mathews over his 'timed out' dismissal - Watch

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Get the latest Cloth Drying Stand

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This artiste used to sing in Gurudwara, first salary was just Rs 2500, is now Punjab's richest actor, net worth is...

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Get the latest Cloth Drying Stand

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

7 ways to protect your hair from air pollution

10 Most stunning black animals 

Four Diwali releases of Salman Khan that failed at box office

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

This artiste used to sing in Gurudwara, first salary was just Rs 2500, is now Punjab's richest actor, net worth is...

Parineeti Chopra goes for girls trip with mom, mom-in-law at Maldives, viral pics win the internet: 'Ocean’s 6 anyone'

The Village teaser: Arya, Divya Pillai fight horrifying demons in upcoming horror thriller, fans call it Tumbbad-like

HomeIndia

India

Parliament's Winter Session from December 4, to have 15 sittings in 19 days

Winter Session 2023 of Parliament will continue till December 22.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 06:36 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Winter Session 2023 of Parliament will commence on December 4 and continue till December 22, tweeted Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday. He said that the session will have 15 sittings spread over 19 days.

"Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to discussions on legislative business and other items during the session," he said. Three key bills which seek to replace the IPC, CrPC and the Evidence Act are likely to be taken up for consideration during the session as the standing committee on Home has already adopted the three reports recently.

Another key bill pending in Parliament relates to the appointment of the chief election commissioner and election commissioners. Introduced in the Monsoon session, the government had not pushed for its passage in the special session of Parliament amid protests from the opposition and former chief election commissioners as it seeks to bring on par the status of the CEC and ECs with that of the cabinet secretary. At present, they enjoy the status of a Supreme Court judge.

The report of the Ethics Committee on the 'cash-for-query' allegations against TMC MP Mahua Moitra will be tabled in the Lok Sabha during the session. The House will have to adopt the report before the expulsion recommended by the panel comes into effect.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

READ | Cash for query row: Lok Sabha panel approves expulsion of TMC MP Mahua Moitra from Parliament

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet MBA grad, was an actress, is daughter-in-law of a billionaire, wedding was attended by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

'Extremely painful': The Lady Killer director Ajay Bahl confirms Arjun Kapoor's movie was released incomplete

Meet BITS Pilani, IIM alumnus who leads Ratan Tata's Rs 5,025 crore company, he's a passionate marketer, author

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan qualifies for Champions Trophy for first time, set to play in 2025

MS Dhoni adds new customised Jawa chopper to his collection ahead of Diwali, check details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE