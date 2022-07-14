Monsoon Session: Why has Opposition slammed ban on using words like 'dictatorial', 'corrupt' in Parliament

Monsoon session of Parliament: Trinamool MP Derek O'Brien challenged the government to take action against him. (File)

Ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, several common words like ashamed, betrayed, abused, drama, hypocrisy and incompetent have entered the list of 'unparliamentary' words. Political expressions such as 'jumlajeevi', 'baal buddhi', Covid spreader and Snoopgate have also been placed on the list. The Lok Sabha secretariat has issued a booklet listing words that could be deemed 'unparliamentary'. These words could be expunged. However, the final authority to delete the words from official records rests with the Speaker of the House or the Chairman of Rajya Sabha.

The booklet comes days ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Words like anarchist, Shakuni, dictatorial, tanashah, Jaichand, Vinash purush, Khalistani are also on the list. These could be expunged if used inside the Lok Sabha. Other words include Dohra Charitra, nikamma, nautanki, dhindora peetna and behri sarkar.

Why are Opposition leaders protesting against the move?

Several opposition parties, including Shiv Sena and TMC, have slammed the move. They claim the government has brought these words on the list to escape opposition's criticism. Some said it is a gag order. While some of these words are offensive, many are regular political jargons used by MPs to target the government. For example, snoopgate is often used by the Congress to corner the government on the Pegasus scandal. 'Dictatorial' is a fairly common word used to attack the government. 'Behri sarkaar', which means a deaf government, is an everyday term used during protests against the government.

Who said what about the controversy?

Trinamool MP Derek O'Brien challenged the government to take action against him. He said he would use words like ashamed, abused, betrayed and corrupt. He called the list a gag order.

"Session begins in a few days. GAG ORDER ISSUED ON MPs. Now, we will not be allowed to use these basic words while delivering a speech in #Parliament : Ashamed. Abused. Betrayed. Corrupt. Hypocrisy. Incompetent. I will use all these words. Suspend me. Fighting for democracy," he tweeted.

Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi said in a sarcastic comment that she would use the expression wah Modiji, wah'.

Mahua Moitra, who recently courted controversy over her remark on the Kaali movie row, accused the government of hypocrisy.

"You mean I can't stand up in Lok Sabha & talk of how Indians have been betrayed by an incompetent government who should be ashamed of their hypocrisy?" she tweeted.

"What is the point of parliament if you can’t be creative (sic) in your criticism? Jumlajeevi ko jumlajeevi nahi bolnege to kya bolenge? Banning words is uncalled for! Creativity, punch, messaging, assault on senses thru words 2bring about reform, tellingly putting across a point— all casualties under new Parl dictionary of unparl words!! how can hypocrisy, ashamed, abuse etc be banned? learn robust, incisive, penetrating debate from uk parl,” Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi tweeted.