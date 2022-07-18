Parliament Monsoon Session Updates: PM calls for productive session, Oppn readies to corner govt on Agnipath, inflation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of Parliament's Monsoon Session

Ahead of the start of Parliament’s Monsoon Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged MPs to hold deep discussions and make the session as fruitful and productive as possible. The prime minister said there should be dialogue in Parliament with an open mind.

Speaking with reporters, PM Modi said Parliament functions and takes best decisions with everyone's 'prayaas' (efforts) and urged parliamentarians to must make full use of this session. This Session is also important because elections for the office of President and Vice President are taking place, he said.

"This Session is also important because elections for the office of President and Vice President are taking place right now. Voting (for the Presidential election) is taking place today. During this period, the new President and Vice President will begin guiding the nation," the prime minister said.

The government on Sunday said it will bring 32 bills during the session, of which 14 are ready. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi asserted the government wants discussions on all of them in a democratic way. The key bills listed for the session include the Cantonment Bill, the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill and the one aimed at regulating digital media for the first time in India.

Of these 32 Bills, eight have already been have already been discussed by standing committees of Parliament while the remaining 24 are new Bills.

Meanwhile, the Opposition is raring to corner the government on a host of issues including related to economy, security, federal structure and the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme.

The row over listing unparliamentary words and circulars disallowing any protest and dharna on the Parliament complex has already set the temperatures soaring, with both the Opposition and the government targeting each other at a pre-session all-party meeting Sunday.

The government while accusing the Opposition of rasing "non-issues" said it was ready to discuss all matter within parliamentary rules and regulations, and sought the cooperation of all parties for a smooth session.

The Congress has reiterated its strong belief in the smooth conduct of business of the House, so that issues of public interest can be raised and addressed, he said, adding more time should be devoted to non-government business in form of Short Duration Discussions, Calling Attention motions, special mentions.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament commences on Monday and subject to exigencies of government business, it will conclude on August 12.