Parliament Monsoon Session: Rajya Sabha to elect Deputy Chairman today; Centre to introduce four ordinances

The Rajya Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon session on Monday, will elect its Deputy Chairman, with NDA`s Harivansh Narayan Singh and RJD`s Manoj Jha in the fray for the post.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 14, 2020, 07:00 AM IST

The Rajya Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon session on Monday, will elect its Deputy Chairman, with NDA`s Harivansh Narayan Singh and RJD`s Manoj Jha in the fray for the post.

For the ruling National Democratic Alliance, BJP chief J.P. Nadda will move the first motion in support of Singh while Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad will move the first motion from the opposition, and voting may take place if required.

The upper house of Parliament will also pay condolence to former President Pranab Mukherjee and 18 sitting and former MPs, including Amar Singh.

The government will introduce four ordinances as bills.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will explain the circumstances which had necessitated immediate legislation by the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, while Home Minister Amit Shah will table a statement explaining the circumstances which had necessitated immediate legislation by the Salaries and Allowances of Ministers (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, said the Rajya Sabha bulletin.

Ayush Minister Shripad Yesso Naik will table statements explaining the circumstances which had necessitated immediate legislation by the Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, and the Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020.

The three will also move the bills to replace the ordinances.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi will move the motion on the curtailment of Question Hour, which reads: "Keeping in view that the current Session of Rajya Sabha is being held in extra-ordinary circumstances prevailing due to Covid-19 pandemic requiring maintenance of social distancing and keeping the movement of Government officials and others within the Parliament precincts to the bare minimum, this House resolves that Starred Questions and Private Members` Business may not be brought before the House for the transaction during the Session, and all relevant Rules on these subjects in the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Rajya Sabha may stand suspended to that extent".

The opposition has questioned the government`s move on Question Hour and reducing the time for the Zero hour.

