Rajnath Singh reveals why India may resume Operation Sindoor: 'Every action by...'

The debate over the Pahalgam terrorist attack in April and the consequent Operation Sindoor is still going on in the country, and now it has officially started in the Parliament’s Monsoon Session. Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have agreed to hold a 16-hour debate on Operation Sindoor. From the BJP’s side Defence Minister Rajnath Singh put the ruling party’s stance in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi raised questions to get clarity on various unanswered instances from the operation.

Rajnath Singh explains Operation Sindoor

Leading the government’s charge in the Parliament debate on Operation Sindoor, Rajnath defended the operation strongly in all areas and said that it was a retaliatory strike aimed at terrorists and terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK). He also clarified that Operation Sindoor was paused without any pressure. In a point-to-point explanation over how the operation went on, Singh clarified:

- “Soon after Pahalgam attack, our Armed Forces took action and hit with precision the nine terrorists infra sites in which more than 100 terorrists, their trainers and handlers were targeted. Most of these were linked to terrorist organisations such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen”

- “The operation was concluded within 22 minutes.” He also emphasised that “no important asset of ours was damaged”

-“Our actions were entirely in self-defence, neither provocative nor expansionist. Yet, on May 10, 2025, at approximately 1.30am, Pakistan launched a large-scale attack on India using missiles, drones, rockets, and other long-range weapons.”

Why India paused Operation Sindoor?

Why it paused: “India paused its action because the predecided political and military objectives were achieved. Saying that this operation was paused under any pressure is baseless and absolutely wrong.”

Operation may resume: “On 10th May, when the Indian Air Force struck hard at multiple airfields in Pakistan, Pakistan admitted defeat and offered to cease hostilities. This offer was accepted with the caveat that this Operation has only been paused. If any misadventure occurs from Pakistan's side in the future, this Operation will be resumed. Operation Sindoor has only been paused, not called off. If needed, if Pakistan dares to repeat any misadventure, we are fully prepared to respond with even greater intensity and decisiveness.”

Congress questions the operation

Gaurav Gogoi asked about the ceasefire move, “If Pakistan was on its knees, why was there a ceasefire? Who did we surrender to?” Citing US President Donald Trump’s claims of intervention and the drowning of five jets, Gogoi asked, “Rajnath Singh must clarify how many Indian or Pakistani fighter jets were actually downed.” He also cited the Chief of Defence Staff’s interview with Bloomberg in Singapore, and asked about the territorial goals, “Why did the CDS mention firing from afar—what were the restrictions?” He further asked, “Agar aaj Pakistan se zameen nahi lenge to kab lenge?”

Gogoi further pushed the government to clarify whether India lost any Rafale jets during Operation Sindoor.