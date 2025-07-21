Parliament Monsoon Session: MPs take BIG action against Justice Yashwant Varma, submit...

Members of Parliament on Monday submitted a memorandum to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to remove High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma in connection with the cash discovery row. Read on to know more on this.

Members of Parliament on Monday submitted a memorandum to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to remove High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma in connection with the cash discovery row. A total of 145 Lok Sabha members signed the impeachment motion against Justice Varma under Articles 124, 217, and 218 of the Constitution. MPs from various parties, including Congress, TDP, JDU, JDS, Jan Sena Party, AGP, SS (Shinde), LJSP, SKP, CPM, etc., signed the memorandum. Notable signatories include MPs Anurag Singh Thakur, Ravi Shankar Prasad, LoP Rahul Gandhi, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, PP Chaudhary, Supriya Sule, KC Venugopal, and others.

Earlier, Congress MP K Suresh said that the party extended its full support to the impeachment move against High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma, joining hands with the INDIA bloc parties. "The INDIA bloc parties are also supporting this and are also signing the letters to the Speaker," Congress MP K Suresh told ANI in the national capital after attending an all party meeting convened by the government ahead of Parliament Monsoon session. Suresh said that the Congress had already provided 40 signatures to back the motion and was working with other opposition members to complete the required tally.

The move comes after the alleged discovery of burnt and half-burnt Rs 500 currency notes at Justice Varma's official residence in the national capital on March 15, 2025. Parliament will now investigate these allegations. On Sunday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju confirmed that more than 100 Members of Parliament had signed the notice for Justice Varma's removal. A judicial committee of three High Court judges appointed by then Chief Justice of India Sanjeev Khanna had indicted Justice Varma and referred the matter to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi They recommended Justice Varma's removal after he refused to resign. Justice Varma had approached the Supreme Court against the committee's findings.

