Parliament Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha to discuss 'Op Sindoor' tomorrow, PM Modi likely to be present

The Lok Sabha, on Monday, i.e., July 28, is set to hold discussions on Operation Sindoor -- India's military response to the Pahalgam terror attack. Following an opening week that witnessed ruckus over Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Operation Sindoor, and a major disruption following the surprise resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, the lower house is now gearing up to hold discussions on the country's decisive and precise military operation.

'Operation Sindoor' -- launched in the early hours of May 7 -- was in retaliation for the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack, which had claimed 26 innocent lives in Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, as per a report by news agency ANI, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to initiate the discussion on Operation Sindhoor in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

ANI cited sources as saying that Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and BJP MPs Anurag Thakur and Nishikant Dubey are likely to take part in the discussion in Lok Sabha. The opposition parties have been demanding an elaborate discussion on Operation Sindoor in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Moreover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to intervene in the discussion in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, ANI reports. According to the report, citing sources, the discussion will be intiated in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

'Op Sindoor to be discussed first'

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, earlier, said that the Parliament would take up discussions on Operation Sindoor first. "All issues cannot be discussed together... The opposition has raised several issues, like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar and others. We have told them that Operation Sindoor will be discussed first. We will decide which issues to discuss after that. Operation Sindoor will be debated for 16 hours in the Lok Sabha on Monday (July 28) and for 16 hours in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday (July 29)," Rijiju told reporters.

Opposition parties have been demanding a discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor and have sought the government's clarification over US President Donald Trump's repeated claims that he brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. The Opposition parties had been demanding PM Modi's presence during the debate. Since PM Modi travelled abroad on a two-nation visit this week, the discussion has been scheduled for next week.

Apart from this, the floor leaders of the INDIA bloc parties will meet on Monday at 10 am to discuss the strategy for the second week of the monsoon session, with the Lok Sabha slated to take up discussion on Operation Sindoor on Monday and the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

With inputs from ANI