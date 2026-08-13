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Parliament Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha adjourned sine die, NDA, Opposition lock horns in protest face-off

After just one minute of proceedings, the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die amid persistent Opposition protests, and heavy sloganeering disrupted the House.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 13, 2026, 12:36 PM IST

Parliament Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha adjourned sine die, NDA, Opposition lock horns in protest face-off
NDA, Opposition lock horns in protest face-off
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The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Thursday, the final day of the ongoing Monsoon Session, amid the protest face-off between the ruling  National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs and the Opposition at the steps of Makar Dwar inside the Parliament complex. 

Speaker Om Birla led the Vande Mataram rendition, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi present. After just one minute of proceedings, the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die. The Lok Sabha was scheduled to hold 19 sittings totalling around 114 hours. However, the House functioned for only about 17 hours and 30 minutes, falling short of nearly 96 hours and 30 minutes, according to reports.

NDA-Opposition protest face-off

In the Parliament premises, high-voltage counter-protests were held at the steps of Makar Dwar, with Opposition MPs, led by Congress MP Pawan Khera, protesting with a toy monkey. They were heard sloganeering, "56 inch ka chhota bandar, jaldi aao sadan ke andar," while slamming the absence of PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah from the session. The ruling-party leaders protested against Rahul Gandhi over the Congress party's lack of acknowledgement regarding the ongoing protests in Jharkhand over alleged irregularities in JPSC and JSSC examinations. Opposition staged protests and raised counter-slogans over police action on job aspirants in Jharkhand and issues surrounding the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Reacting to the protest face-off, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said this is something she has never seen before."I have seen this for the very first time. This is new," she said.  

Congress MP K. C. Venugopal blamed the government for the House washout. "Why is he (HM Amit Shah) writing a love letter to the House Speaker? Why doesn't he come to the House and tell the members whatever he wants to tell them? Why is he scared about all these things? The Home Minister has to come to the House and tell the House, 'I want to discuss. I'm ready to reply.' But instead of that, he's hiding completely. The government is solely responsible for this House washout. They have different agendas, but the people of India have defeated that agenda," he told reporters at the Parliament premises. 

Further, Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi said the Opposition was willing to specify discussion topics but claimed its demands had repeatedly been raised in Business Advisory Committee meetings.

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, however, blamed the Opposition, saying Parliament cannot function without meaningful discussion and should not operate according to the whims of any one side. BJP MP Madan Rathore also criticised Rahul Gandhi for allegedly changing his positions and demands, while accusing him of insulting the media.

Parliament Monsoon Session 2026

The Monsoon Session, which began from July 20-Aug 13, was marked by repeated disruptions and a prolonged BJP-Opposition standoff over legislative, economic and regional issues. During the Monsoon Session, Parliament passed 10 bills through both Houses, while the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, was passed only by the Lok Sabha. Key legislation included the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, which saw the most discussion time at 17 hours and 34 minutes across both Houses. Other bills passed included those relating to the Kerala name change, tribunals, taxation, bankers’ books, MSMEs, birth and death registration, the Supreme Court’s strength, national honour and the National Co-operative Development Corporation. Most of the bills were introduced and passed without being referred to standing committees. Most recently, the government referred the FCRA Bill to a joint parliamentary committee amid the Opposition’s demand that it be withdrawn.

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