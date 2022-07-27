Parliament: Washout fear looms large as suspension of record 19 MPs set to intensify Centre-Opposition standoff

Parliament - File Photo

The protests by the Opposition, which have washed out a week’s business in the Monsoon Session already, are expected to continue today, even as a record 19 Rajya Sabha MPs were suspended for this week for creating ruckus. The protests to press for an immediate discussion on price rise and levy of GST on essential items are likely to continue today, the eighth day of the Session.

The suspension of 19 Rajya Sabha MPS for creating a ruckus in the Upper House is likely to further intensify the standoff between the Opposition and the government, which insisted that the discussion will be held once Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recovers from COVID-19.

Speaking on the issue of suspension of MPs, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge called it a "wrong decision" and said that the Speaker could have alt least given a warning. "You are adjourning the House so many times. Between adjournments, they could have called the floor leaders and told them, ‘what your members are doing is not right and I will have to take extreme action’," Kharge was quoted by The Indian Express as saying.

"Had they spent four hours [on discussions], five days would not have gone to waste. Our demand is a discussion under rule 267, suspending business. If they wanted, they could have taken up a discussion under some other rule…they could have fixed a date. It is clear they don’t want a discussion," he added.

Of the 19 MPs suspended from Rajya Sabha, seven belong to the Trinamool Congress, six are from the DMK, three from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), two from the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and one from the Communist Party of India (CPI).

The first seven days of the Monsoon session were virtually washed out as the two Houses were rocked by Opposition protests to press for an immediate discussion on rising prices of fuel and essential commodities as well as levy of GST on wheat, rice, flour, curd and other daily use items.

On Tuesday too, Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for an hour after it assembled but Deputy Chairman Harivansh managed to conduct Question Hour despite opposition MPs trooping into the well and shouting slogans.

This is the highest number of suspensions at a go in Rajya Sabha as the previous record was on the first day of the Winter session in November last year when 12 MPs were suspended for the ruckus they had created in the previous Monsoon session in August.

A 13th MP, Derek O'Brien, was suspended on the last day of that session, while seven MPs were suspended for "unruly" behaviour during the passage of farm laws in the Monsoon session of 2020.

In January 2019, the then Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan suspended 45 members of the TDP and AIADMK for disrupting proceedings for days.

The action against the 19 Rajya Sabha MPs escalated the opposition's fury against the government over what they claim was an attempt to shut voices that question the ruling alliance's economic and social policies.

"The decision to suspend opposition MPs from Rajya Sabha was taken with a heavy heart. They kept on ignoring the Chairman's appeals," Union Minister and senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal said. "The government is ready for a debate on price rise once Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recovers (from Covid-19 infection) and returns to parliament."