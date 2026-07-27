Parliament Monsoon Session: Govt to introduce Public Examinations Amendment Bill 2026 in LS

The proposed legislation includes provisions for fast-track courts, stricter punishments, and measures to strengthen the examination system after nationwide protests over irregularities in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2026.

The move comes after nearly two months of protests across the country.

As Prahlad Joshi assumed charge as the Union Education Minister on Sunday after the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan from the position, the Centre and the opposition are set to lock horns in Parliament with the ruling government all set to introduce the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The proposed legislation includes provisions for fast-track courts, stricter punishments and measures to strengthen the examination system amid nationwide protests over alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2026. The move comes after nearly two months of protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and student groups demanding accountability over the alleged paper leak. Amid mounting pressure, Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down as Union Education Minister, following which Pralhad Joshi was assigned charge of the ministry.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the responsibility, Joshi announced on X that he had assumed charge of the Education Ministry. "Today, I assumed charge as the Union Minister for Education. I am grateful to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for placing his faith in me and entrusting me with this responsibility," the Minister stated. He further added, "I accept it with humility and a deep sense of duty."

Joshi, an MP from Dharwad constituency in Karnataka, is shouldering the responsibilities of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Minister of New and Renewable Energy. During his previous tenure, he was the Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Minister.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh will move for leave to introduce the legislation. The Bill introduces seven key amendments designed to plug enforcement loopholes, establish dedicated judicial mechanisms, and accelerate criminal trials following widespread irregularities in the NEET-UG 2026 examination. The proposed legislation seeks to significantly overhaul the original 2024 framework by instituting strict time bounds for both investigations and judicial proceedings.

Moreover, amid the furore over opposition demands, two bills, including the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026 and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026 Bill were introduced in the Rajya Sabha. Other bills on the government's agenda include the Income-tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026; The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026; the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026; and the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026. The monsoon session of Parliament began on July 20 and is expected to continue till August 13.

Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation came after the students' agitation peaked on July 20 with the 'Chalo Sansad' march, which was met with police action against protesters. The police action invited criticism from the opposition, while the police maintained that the protest got violent, leading to several opposition leaders joining the protest. Pradhan submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which was later accepted. The announcement, made by Pradhan on X, prompted a celebration at the protest site.

In his letter, Pradhan stated that he was stepping down in the larger interest of students to ensure that the country's youth do not become "trapped in a web of confusion." He highlighted his long-standing association with education and reaffirmed his commitment to the aspirations of India's youth. "For more than four decades, I have been associated with students, teachers, and the cause of education reform. I have always believed that a strong, inclusive, and forward-looking education system is the foundation of a strong nation," Pradhan said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).