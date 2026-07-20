Parliament Monsoon Session: From FCRA to Income Tax, what's on Govt’s big push list

The first day of the monsoon session is braced for disruption as the Cockroach Janata Party has called for a ‘Chalo Sansad’ march to Parliament despite prohibitory orders under Section 163. More details inside.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament begins on Monday with 19 sittings over 25 days, setting the stage for a political showdown between the Centre and the Opposition. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that eight key Bills have been listed for consideration in this session, which will run from July 20 to August 13. The alleged donation theft at the Ayodhya Ram Temple, NEET-UG examination paper leak, and the controversies around ethanol blending are expected to dominate proceedings from the outset.

The Centre has proposed seven major bills, including five new and two old pending bills, to be taken up during the session. Key Bills slated for introduction include the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill 2026, Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, Income-tax (Amendment) Bill, and MSME Development (Amendment) Bill. The other important legislative proposals include the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026; the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

Meanwhile, the session is braced for disruption as the Cockroach Janata Party has called for a ‘Chalo Sansad’ march to Parliament despite prohibitory orders under Section 163.

What's on the agenda?

As per the List of Business in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will table the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill of 2026 on Monday, seeking to replace an existing ordinance increasing the maximum strength of judges in the apex court from 33 to 37. Home Minister Amit Shah is set to introduce a Bill to amend the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, with the proposed legislation seeking to make any obstruction or insult to the national song Vande Mataram a criminal offence.

Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill: The Bill aims to tighten regulation of foreign funding and hospitality by giving the government power to seize NGO assets for non-compliance with FCRA registration rules, citing concerns over national interest, public order, and national security.

Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan (VBSA) Bill: The Bill is a proposed legislation to overhaul India's higher education sector by dissolving the UGC, AICTE, and NCTE into a single overarching commission.

Income Tax (Amendment) Bill: It aims to “deepen India’s sovereign debt market, attract stable global capital inflows, and enhance liquidity” amid global volatility from geopolitical uncertainties, rising crude oil prices, and supply chain disruptions.

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill: It will be introduced to update the 2006 Act for the “changing MSME landscape, seeking to improve Ease of Doing Business with trust-based regulations, and strengthen mechanisms for addressing delayed payments to MSEs.

Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill: The Bill seeks to give the National Song, Vande Mataram, the same legal status and protections as the National Anthem, Jana Gana Mana. It criminalises intentional obstruction of the singing of Vande Mataram or its desecration. Offenders can face up to 3 years imprisonment, a fine, or both.

Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill: It seeks to replace an existing ordinance increasing the maximum strength of judges in the apex court from 33 to 37.

Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill: It aims to tighten identity security and create real-time population records, introducing stricter verification for delayed registrations, retaining executive-magistrate oversight for delays between 30 days and 2 years. It mandates judicial clearance from a District or Sub-Divisional Magistrate for any registration after 2 years.